MIAMI Mitt Romney has a 12-point lead over closest rival Newt Gingrich in Florida three weeks before the state's Republican presidential primary but more than half of likely voters still might change their minds, according to a poll released on Monday.

The Quinnipiac University poll showed former Massachusetts Governor Romney with 36 percent, former House of Representatives Speaker Gingrich with 24 percent and former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Rick Santorum with 16 percent. U.S. Representative Ron Paul had 10 percent, Texas Governor Rick Perry had 5 percent and former U.S. Ambassador to China John Huntsman had 2 percent.

But 54 percent of respondents said they might change their minds before Florida holds its Republican presidential primary election on January 31. Results from New Hampshire, which votes on Tuesday, and South Carolina, which votes on January 21, could shake thing up in Florida, the Quinnipiac pollsters cautioned.

"With more than half of voters saying they might change their minds and more than 50 percent of them backing candidates perceived as more conservative, Romney could be vulnerable if those voters settle on one candidate," said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling Institute.

Romney is the best-liked candidate among Florida likely Republican voters, with a 73-14 percent favorability rating.

Among Florida respondents who described themselves as Tea Party members, Romney and Gingrich tied with 32 percent each, followed by Santorum with 19 percent, Paul with 7 percent and Perry with 4 percent.

The race is closer among white evangelical Christians. Romney gets 28 percent to Gingrich's 26 percent, with 20 percent for Santorum, the poll showed.

The telephone survey of 560 Republican likely primary voters was conducted from January 4-8 and has an error margin of 4.1 percentage points.

