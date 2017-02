ORLANDO, Florida Here are the results of Saturday's Florida straw poll ballot, with 2,657 Republican delegates choosing their favorite from among the party's major presidential candidates.

The straw poll has been considered an important test of strength for the Republican candidates in a state crucial to victory in the November 2012 presidential election.

- Herman Cain 37.11 percent

- Rick Perry 15.43 percent

- Mitt Romney 14.00 percent

- Rick Santorum 10.88 percent

- Ron Paul 10.39 percent

- Newt Gingrich 8.43 percent

- Jon Huntsman 2.26 percent

- Michele Bachmann 1.15 percent