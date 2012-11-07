Democratic Senator Bill Nelson makes a point with Republican Representative Connie Mack IV (not pictured) during their U.S. Senate debate in Davie, Florida, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

MIAMI Incumbent Florida Senator Bill Nelson easily held off a challenge on Tuesday from Republican Connie Mack IV to win his third term, according to projections by TV networks.

Early unofficial results from the Florida Division of Elections showed Nelson leading Mack by 56 percent to 41 percent.

The race between Mack, 45, and Nelson, 70, was largely conducted over the airwaves with a succession of negative campaign ads, including one by Mack that featured singing cows on a Nelson ranch.

A two-term Senator born in Miami and with roots in the north Florida Panhandle, Nelson enjoys statewide support, including south Florida's large Cuban American community who are grateful for his tough line against communist rule in Cuba.

Mack, a four-term congressman, ran a traditional Republican campaign around the themes of reduced taxes and a more forceful foreign policy, accusing Nelson of being a "lockstep liberal" in line with President Barack Obama.

Despite his pedigree, the son of a former two-term senator, Connie Mack III, and the husband of California congresswoman Mary Bono, the widow of Sonny Bono, the 1970s pop singer, Mack's campaign failed to ignite Republican enthusiasm, even among party activists.

Polls showed Mack trailing during most of the campaign, with only small crowds at speaking events.

Mack highlighted Nelson's support for the Affordable Healthcare Act, also known as 'Obamacare,' as well as his record on taxes.

In their one debate, Mack attacked Nelson's plan to balance the budget by closing tax loopholes, accusing him of keeping 4 cows on a family ranch as a tax dodge to benefit from lower rates for agricultural land.

"There have been cows on that property for 60 years," Nelson countered.

Nelson battered Mack's poor attendance record in Congress this year and as well as accusing him of support for a bill that would have redefined rape as "forcible rape."

(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)