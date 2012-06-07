WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney outpaced President Barack Obama in fundraising last month, as the race for cash speeds up five months before the November 6 election.

Outside of the candidates' own efforts lies a satellite system of fundraising - a dizzying array of surrogates, parties and interest groups, subject to complicated and controversial U.S. campaign finance rules.

Here is a guide to how the campaign finance works:

"HARD" MONEY - Money given directly to a candidate for his or her campaign, to a political party or to a political action committee (PAC), under contribution limits set by the Federal Election Commission.

INDIVIDUAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITS - An individual may contribute $2,500 to each candidate per election. This means one person can give $2,500 for a primary election and an additional $2,500 for the general election, even if a candidate - such as Obama this time - does not have a primary opponent.

An individual also can give $30,800 to a national party committee each year, an amount that is adjusted for inflation over time. A donor can give up to $70,800 to the national committees and their local, state and district branches.

POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE - A PAC raises and spends limited "hard" money contributions to elect or defeat candidates or achieve legislative goals. Under federal election law, an organization becomes a PAC by receiving contributions or making expenditures of more than $1,000 for the purpose of influencing a U.S. election.

There are two types of PACs registered with the Federal Election Commission - separate segregated funds, which can only solicit contributions from people associated with the sponsoring organization, and non-connected committees, which are free to solicit contributions from the general public.

Leadership PAC - Politicians form leadership PACS to, among other things, raise money to help fund other candidates' campaigns.

"Super PAC" - A group allowed to raise unlimited funds from individuals and corporations, but which cannot coordinate with candidates or campaigns. They have to disclose their donors. One current controversy is whether officeholders and candidates can tell donors who want to give more than campaigns are allowed to receive under federal rules that they can send money to a Super PAC that supports the candidate.

SOCIAL WELFARE ORGANIZATIONS - These are controversial nonprofit groups formed under the tax code to educate the public, but which can spend money on behalf of political campaigns. Regulated by the Internal Revenue Service, the groups normally do not disclose their donors. The FEC has deadlocked on whether these groups must disclose their donors if they engage in political activity. One of the most famous social welfare groups is the Republican-backed Crossroads GPS, the nonprofit partner of the American Crossroads Super PAC.

527 ORGANIZATIONS - These are nonprofit groups that can spend money on political campaigns and must disclose their donors but are regulated by tax authorities, not the FEC, because they do not spend money specifically to advocate the election or defeat of any candidate.

One famous 527 was the "Swift Boat Veterans for Truth," which was formed in 2004 to oppose John Kerry's campaign for the presidency. It maintained that the senator, who had been regarded as a Vietnam War hero, had distorted facts about his actions during the war.

Another well-known 527 was MoveOn.org, a liberal public policy group formed in 1998 in response to the impeachment of Democratic President Bill Clinton. MoveOn, which is no longer a 527, raised millions of dollars for Democratic candidates, including Obama when he won the presidency in 2008.

PUBLIC FINANCING - The public financing system was created to limit the influence of private money on election campaigns by offering government matching funds for political contributions, up to a limit of $250 per contribution.

For years, almost all presidential candidates who could qualify accepted matching funds. However, because taking the funds subjects candidates to strict fundraising limits, the number has dropped and neither Obama nor Romney is taking public financing in 2012.

Obama had pledged to seek public financing in 2008, but reversed himself to avoid fundraising limits. He went on to raise a record $748.6 million. His Republican opponent, John McCain, took the public money and found himself relatively short on cash.

BUNDLERS - These are independent fundraisers who can gather contributions from many individuals in an organization or community, which are put together and given to a campaign.

CITIZENS UNITED VS. FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION - This was a precedent-setting ruling in 2010 by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned rules limiting campaign spending by corporations, unions and other groups. The decision was based on the argument that such groups have free speech rights like those granted to individuals by the U.S. Constitution, and that restricting the amount of money they can spend on campaigns infringed upon those rights. The creation of Super PACs is a legacy of the decision.

