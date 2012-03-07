Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Newt Gingrich won the Republican presidential primary in his home state of Georgia, TV networks projected on Tuesday, giving the former congressman his second victory of the primary season.
Gingrich, who spent much of the last week campaigning on his home turf, last won a victory in January in South Carolina. Georgia has the biggest number of delegates of the states holding nominating contests on Super Tuesday and Gingrich had said he had to win the state to keep his campaign viable.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.