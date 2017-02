Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks at a rally on the night of the New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware primaries in Concord, North Carolina April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich plans to drop out of the 2012 race next week, a Republican official said on Wednesday.

Gingrich suffered another round of heavy losses in five primary contests won by presumptive nominee Mitt Romney on Tuesday. The Gingrich campaign is deeply in debt.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen)