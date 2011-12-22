MANCHESTER, New Hampshire U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich, who has slipped in popularity amid a flurry of attack ads from his opponents, said on Wednesday his main rival Mitt Romney was dishonest for claiming to have no control over the ads.

Gingrich, a front-runner in the race to become the Republican who will try to stop Democratic President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election bid, has called on Romney to ask the groups that have funded the negative ads to stop.

"For him to stand to one side and say oh gosh, I don't have any influence over my former staff, and I don't have any influence over my millionaire friends who wrote the big checks, it's just not honest," Gingrich said at a campaign event.

Romney, who has been gaining in opinion polls in the early voting state of Iowa as Gingrich's popularity has waned, said most of the ads were funded not directly by his campaign but by a political action committee known as a Super PAC that is not directly linked to his campaign.

The main Super PAC raising money and running ads for Romney is made up of former Romney staffers.

"How do you go to Washington and say you'll lead America if you can't be candid with the American people?" Gingrich asked.

"These are his ads. They're dishonest. They're negative and they're destructive and the only person they're helping is Barack Obama."

Gingrich, the former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has dropped to third place in Iowa from first in two weeks, as his rivals launch attack ads and outside groups criticize him on his past as a Washington power-broker and on the $1.6 million he made working for mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

Gingrich has said he was disappointed in all the "negative junk" and renewed his promise not to attack fellow Republicans

He said Romney and his super PAC planned to spend $1.4 million next week for negative ads in Iowa, which holds the first nominating caucus of the 2012 election on January 3.

Romney said the ads were just a part of politics and said it was good to give voters more information on Gingrich so they could vote intelligently.

"As people have taken a look at his record and the fact that these ads ... have pointed out some of the aspects of his record that people weren't aware of," Romney said on Fox television. "And that's brought his numbers down. It's probably a good time for people to see these things to make up their mind."

