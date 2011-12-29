Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks at a campaign stop at La Chiesa Restaurant in Spencer, Iowa, December 28 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop as his wife Callista listens at Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

A member of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's security detail stands on guard as Gingrich is interviewed during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet workers in a store during a campaign stop at Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to supporters during a campaign stop at Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich greet him as he arrives for a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich gets off his bus for a campaign stop at Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks at a campaign stop at La Chiesa Restaurant in Spencer, Iowa, December 28 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks at a campaign stop at La Chiesa Restaurant in Spencer, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

MASON CITY, Iowa Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich said on Wednesday his failure to meet the requirements to take part in Virginia's presidential nominating contest resulted from fraud by a worker hired by his campaign.

Gingrich, who lives in Virginia, scrambled to submit the petitions necessary to get on the ballot on time, but the state party said on Saturday a review process showed he did not have the required 10,000 verifiable signatures.

Gingrich's campaign hired workers to gather those signatures, and the former speaker of the House of Representatives said at a campaign stop that one of those workers had committed fraud.

"We hired somebody who turned in false signatures. We turned in 11,100 - we needed 10,000 - 1,500 of them were by one guy who frankly committed fraud," Gingrich said, according to CNN.

Gingrich had been leading his Republican rivals in the state. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and Texas Congressman Ron Paul were the only candidates from the field of top Republican candidates to qualify to be on Virginia's ballot.

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry also failed to qualify in Virginia because he lacked the 10,000 verifiable signatures.

On Tuesday he filed a federal lawsuit challenging Virginia's qualification process on constitutional grounds. Perry said it restricts the access of the state's voters to the candidates of their choosing.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Xavier Briand)