Republican presidential candidate and Governor of Texas Rick Perry stands with supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Samantha Sais

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's onstage teleprompter reads 'Thank You, Iowa!' before he appeared at his 2012 Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum looks at Iowa Caucus voting results with aides and staff during a private backstage party in a meeting room at his rally site in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum (L) celebrates with his wife Karen Garver Santorum as they hear Iowa Caucus voting results during a private backstage party at a caucus rally in Johnston, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

DES MOINES Social conservative Rick Santorum and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney were tied at 24 percent of the vote in the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses on Tuesday after more than half the precincts reported, CNN and Fox News said.

The two pulled ever so slightly ahead of libertarian Ron Paul, who was third at 22 percent, while former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich was in fourth at 13 percent. The candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 U.S. presidential election.

(Writing by Mary Milliken)