The November 6 election between Democratic President Barack Obama and presumptive Republican challenger Mitt Romney may come down to the results in a handful of battleground states. The outlook for the housing market is improving in many of them.

Here is a snapshot of how housing and unemployment look in 10 key election battleground states.

State Unemployment (March/pct) House prices (yr/yr pct) Sales/pct (March)

Virginia 5.6 +2.4 * -1.5 pct

North Carolina 9.7 +3.0 +8.0

Florida 9.0 +10.3 -5.7

Ohio 7.5 +8.9 +7.5

Nevada 12.0 +2.3 +3.3

Pennsylvania 7.5 -2.5/+4.1 +12.4/+19.0

Colorado 7.8 +12.6 +14.5

Iowa 5.2 +8.2 +18.0

Arizona 8.6 +24.3 -9.6

New Hampshire 5.2 -3.0 +17.0

Notes:

- State unemployment rates are for March when national unemployment was 8.2 percent. The most recent release from the U.S. government showed national unemployment declined to 8.1 percent in April. April data for states is released on May 18.

- Housing data for March, and in some cases April, provided by state realtors associations showing median home prices drawn from their proprietary multiple listing service guides, unless otherwise noted.

In Nevada, single-family home prices are for the Las Vegas metro area in April, which represents roughly 80 percent of the state's housing activity.

In Pennsylvania, the two price changes shown are for the Philadelphia metro area (median sales price, source: TREND) and the southwest region including Pittsburgh (sales price average, April) where sales reflect homes placed under agreement.

Colorado data is for single-family homes in metro Denver area in April.

* In Virginia, the median sales price change is for single-family homes, condominiums and townhouses in the first quarter versus the same period last year.

North Carolina shows average house sale prices. Florida median sales price for single family homes. Ohio shows average home sales for single-family homes and condominiums. North Carolina shows average sale price of homes. Arizona data is for April.

