Fireworks explode over a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in Morrisville, Pennsylvania November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Voting supplies wait on a table to be double checked before being sent out to precincts in Charlotte, North Carolina November 5, 2012. After a long, bitter and expensive campaign, national polls show President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney are essentially deadlocked ahead of Tuesday's election. REUTERS/Chris Keane

U.S. President Barack Obama is introduced by musician Bruce Springsteen during an election campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Long lines of voters are seen at the Supervisor of Elections office in West Palm Beach, Florida November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses thousands of supporters in Madison, Wisconsin November 5, 2012, on his last day of campaigning. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses thousands in Madison, Wisconsin November 5, 2012, on his last day of campaigning. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses thousands of supporters in Madison, Wisconsin November 5, 2012, on his last day of campaigning. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally at the airport in Lynchburg, Virginia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A girl listens to U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speak during a rally for the Biden-Obama re-election campaign in Sterling, Virginia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at the airport in Lynchburg, Virginia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A combination file photographs shows U.S. President Barack Obama holding Veronique Dimyan in Alexandria, Virginia on March 30, 2010 and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney holding a baby in Lebanon, Ohio on October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, Shannon Stapleton/Files

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at the airport in Lynchburg, Virginia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at the airport in Lynchburg, Virginia November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he speaks in Madison, Wisconsin November 5, 2012, on his last day of campaigning. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Lynchburg, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

A combination file photographs shows U.S. President Barack Obama (L) speaking during a campaign rally in Mentor, Ohio on November 3, 2012 and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaking at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed, Brian Snyder/Files

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) greets a military veteran upon his arrival in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012, on the eve of the U.S. presidential elections. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney engaged in frantic get-out-the-vote efforts and made final pleas to voters on Monday in a sprint through battleground states that will determine who wins their agonizingly close White House race.

Both candidates sought to generate strong turnout from supporters and to sway independent voters to their side in the last hours of a race that polls showed was deadlocked nationally. Obama had a slight lead in the eight or nine battleground states that will decide the race on Tuesday's Election Day.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos national poll of likely voters, a daily tracking poll, gave Obama a slight edge, with 48 percent support compared to Romney's 46 percent. The difference was within the 3.4 percentage point credibility interval, which allows for statistical variation in Internet-based polls.

Obama was up 4 percentage points in must-win Ohio, 50 percent to 46 percent, and held slimmer leads in Virginia and Colorado. Romney led in Florida by 1 percentage point, the poll found.

The president, with a final day itinerary that included stops in Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa, urged voters to stick with him and trust that his economic policies are working. Traveling with him was rocker Bruce Springsteen.

"Ohio, I'm not ready to give up on the fight. I've got a whole lot of fight left in me and I hope you do too," Obama told supporters in Columbus, Ohio.

Romney's final day included stops in Florida, Virginia, Ohio and New Hampshire. He pledged that he would handle the economy better than Obama and jabbed his opponent for blaming Republican predecessor George W. Bush for the weak economy.

"I won't waste any time complaining about my predecessor. And I won't spend my time trying to pass partisan legislation rather than working to help America get back to work," Romney said in Fairfax, Virginia.

The candidates are seeking to piece together the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory in the state-by-state battle for the presidency. Despite the close national opinion polls, Obama has an easier path to victory: If he won the three states he was visiting on Monday - Wisconsin, Ohio and Iowa - then he would likely carry the day.

OHIO COULD BE DECISIVE

All eyes were on the Midwestern state of Ohio, whose 18 electoral votes could be decisive. Romney, looking for any edge possible, planned last-second visits on Tuesday to both Ohio and Pennsylvania, aides said.

Visits to the areas around Cleveland and Pittsburgh would be aimed at driving turnout. And the Pittsburgh stop could be as much about Ohio as Pennsylvania, since many in eastern Ohio watch Pittsburgh television.

Romney's path to the White House becomes much harder should he lose Ohio. The state has been leaning toward Obama - its unemployment rate is lower than the 7.9 percent national average and its heavy dependence on auto-related jobs meant the bailout to auto companies that Obama pursued in 2009 is popular.

Both campaigns expressed confidence that their candidate would win, and there were enough polls to bolster either view.

There were clear signs that Obama held an edge. A CNN/ORC poll, for instance, showed him up in Ohio by 50 percent to 47 percent.

The close margins in state and national polls suggested the possibility of a cliffhanger that could be decided by which side has the best turnout operation and gets its voters to the polls.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Whoever wins will have a host of challenges to confront. The top priority will be the looming "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax increases that would begin with the new year.

The balance of power in Congress also will be at stake on Tuesday, with Obama's Democrats now expected to narrowly hold their Senate majority and Romney's Republicans favored to retain control of the House of Representatives.

In a race where the two candidates and their party allies raised a combined $2 billion, the most in U.S. history, both sides have pounded the heavily contested battleground states with an unprecedented barrage of ads.

(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Alistair Bell, Frances Kerry and Cynthia Osterman)