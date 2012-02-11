Portland, Maine Republican front-runner Mitt Romney bounced back from midweek losses in three states to win the Maine presidential caucuses, the state's Republican Party announced on Saturday.
With 95 percent of the vote counted, results of the non-binding straw poll showed the former Massachusetts governor with 39 percent, just ahead of libertarian Texas Congressman Ron Paul with 36 percent.
The outcome was a comeback for Romney, who unexpectedly lost to former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum in Missouri, Minnesota and Colorado on Tuesday.
Romney visited Maine on Friday and Saturday to meet voters and help energize the get-out-the-vote drive. Earlier on Saturday he won a key straw poll of conservative activists.
