CHICAGO Representative Timothy Johnson, a moderate six-term Republican from southern Illinois, announced his retirement on Thursday, joining nearly 40 lawmakers planning to leave the House.

Johnson, 65, said he had taken on increased responsibilities in Congress and campaigning in his redrawn Illinois district had taken more and more of his time.

"My family obligations, however, are what compels this announcement," Johnson said in a statement. "My time is limited. I have been serving in office for 44 consecutive years. I'm also the father of nine children, have 11 grandchildren and now two great-grandchildren. I have been a part-time father in all those years. That's not good enough."

Johnson is one of 18 House Republicans and 21 House Democrats who are either retiring or running for another office. Among them is Illinois Democrat Jerry Costello.

A moderate Republican unhappy with the intense partisanship on Capitol Hill, Johnson easily won re-election in 2010 with 64 percent of the vote. The same Democratic candidate he has defeated three times, emergency room physician David Gill, is the nominee in the November election.

"It's not as glamorous a job as it used to be. It's a hard job," Illinois Republican Party Chairman Pat Brady said.

Johnson earned the nomination last month in the state primary. Party leaders in the district would pick his replacement to run in the general election in November.

The Republican-leaning district is likely to back whomever Republicans choose, Brady predicted, though Democrats have said Illinois represents a prime opportunity for them to help overturn the Republican majority in the House. Democrats would need to take 25 Republican seats.

Illinois has 11 Republicans in the House and eight Democrats, and the state will lose one seat due to population shifts. There are six contested elections in November, Brady said, including a few freshman Republicans who won election in 2010 with strong backing of the conservative Tea Party movement.

Johnson compiled a moderate Republican voting record in Congress, and the National Journal said he cast votes with conservatives roughly 60 percent of the time.

He voted against the Republican alternative healthcare plan, opposed opening up the Alaskan Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, and voted against proposed Republican budget cuts.

In, 2007, he was one of 17 House Republicans to oppose then-President George W. Bush's "surge" plan for Iraq. He also objected to President Barack Obama's 2009 move to increase the number of troops in Afghanistan, calling it "a folly of a war we cannot afford and a mission that has no endgame."

In 2005, Johnson responded to the partisan stalemates in Congress by forming the bipartisan Center Aisle Caucus with Democrat Steve Israel.

