Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
The Iowa caucuses on Tuesday start the state by state primary contests that will decide which Republican candidate will face off against President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in November 2012.
Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some are subject to change.
2012
January 3 - Iowa caucuses
January 7 - Republican debate in Manchester, New Hampshire
January 8 - Republican debate in Concord, New Hampshire
January 10 - New Hampshire primary
January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach,
South Carolina
January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston,
South Carolina
January 21 - South Carolina primary
January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida
January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida
January 31 - Florida primary
February 4 - Nevada caucus, Maine caucus begins (through February 11)
February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses,
Missouri primary
February 11 - Maine presidential caucus ends
February 22 - Republican debate in Mesa, Arizona
February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries
March 1 - Republican debate in Georgia
March 3 - Washington caucuses
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses across the country including Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia; Idaho (Republican), Alaska (Republican) and North Dakota (Republican). Wyoming's caucus begins March 6 and runs through March 10.
March 19 - Republican debate in Portland, Oregon
August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida
September 3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina
October 3 - Presidential debate in Denver, Colorado
October 11 - Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky
October 16 - Presidential debate in Hempstead, New York
October 22 - Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida
November 6 - Election Day
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.