A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Congressman Ron Paul holds a U.S. flag at a campaign stop in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

The Iowa caucuses on Tuesday start the state by state primary contests that will decide which Republican candidate will face off against President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in November 2012.

Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some are subject to change.

2012

January 3 - Iowa caucuses

January 7 - Republican debate in Manchester, New Hampshire

January 8 - Republican debate in Concord, New Hampshire

January 10 - New Hampshire primary

January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach,

South Carolina

January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston,

South Carolina

January 21 - South Carolina primary

January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida

January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida

January 31 - Florida primary

February 4 - Nevada caucus, Maine caucus begins (through February 11)

February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses,

Missouri primary

February 11 - Maine presidential caucus ends

February 22 - Republican debate in Mesa, Arizona

February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries

March 1 - Republican debate in Georgia

March 3 - Washington caucuses

March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses across the country including Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia; Idaho (Republican), Alaska (Republican) and North Dakota (Republican). Wyoming's caucus begins March 6 and runs through March 10.

March 19 - Republican debate in Portland, Oregon

August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida

September 3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 3 - Presidential debate in Denver, Colorado

October 11 - Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky

October 16 - Presidential debate in Hempstead, New York

October 22 - Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida

November 6 - Election Day

(Reporting By Lily Kuo and Deborah Charles)