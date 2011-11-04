Various information brochures for U.S. Republican presidential candidates are seen on a table at the Dallas GOP dinner in Adel, Iowa, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

DES MOINES, Iowa Something is missing in Iowa's kickoff presidential nominating contest, and the Republican candidates are running out of time to find it.

The grassroots "ground game" -- the labor intensive, neighbor-to-neighbor campaign organizations long considered a key to building support in Iowa -- is off to a slow start.

The candidates are scrambling in Iowa to beef up their organizations two months before the state's January 3 caucuses open the race to pick a Republican nominee to face President Barack Obama, a Democrat, in the November 2012 election.

"I don't see the kind of organizations in the state that I have in the past," said Steve Scheffler, a Republican National Committee member and a prominent leader of Iowa's religious conservatives. "Any candidate who wants to win the caucus better beef up their operations ASAP."

For decades, candidates and their operatives have spent months trudging through the Midwestern state to win the hearts of Iowans and build an organization that can get voters to turn up at the caucuses and show their support.

This year, the organizing has been slowed in part because some candidates like Texas Governor Rick Perry entered the race relatively late. Others, like Mitt Romney, have focused more on other states. Former Massachusetts governor Romney lost in Iowa in 2008 despite spending millions to build a vast ground game.

Tim Pawlenty made a fast organizing start this year in Iowa and hoped to be a strong contender. But the former Minnesota governor quit the race in August after a poor showing in the Ames straw poll, an early test of candidates' strength.

Perry and U.S. Representative Ron Paul seem to be building two of the stronger organizations in Iowa, activists said. Paul has five paid staff in Iowa and Perry has about double that.

Some Iowa Republicans do not like what they see from the field of candidates.

"I have yet to see a candidate who is actually proving they can put together an organization," said Ryan Rhodes, founder of the Iowa Tea Party. "Right now you can't go to a county or Tea Party meeting and see a candidate's emissary."

The nature of Iowa's quirky caucuses, which compel participants to turn out on a cold winter night and gather with friends and neighbors in group meetings, puts a premium on strong organizations that make sure committed voters turn up.

'ABSOLUTELY CRUCIAL'

Whether it's poring through voter lists to target potential supporters, distributing yard signs to neighbors or arranging babysitters for parents and rides for the elderly, the details can be the difference between winning and losing.

"I still view a well-organized ground game as absolutely crucial. I don't think you can win Iowa without it," said Steve Grubbs, who recently became Iowa chairman for Herman Cain, the businessman who leads many Republican polls but has lagged in assembling state organizations.

Cain and Romney led the most recent poll in Iowa despite making few recent visits to the state.

Grubbs, a veteran of Iowa campaigns by Bob Dole, Steve Forbes and others, is trying to recruit supporters to organize for Cain as many of Iowa's nearly 1,800 precincts as possible.

Technology makes the process easier. Volunteers with a cellphone and a laptop computer can call potential supporters from their kitchen table, and social network sites like Facebook keep them linked. But campaign operatives say communicating through social media cannot replace face-to-face contact with a neighbor, friend or work colleague.

"We're finding people who are Ron Paul supporters in each precinct and getting them to contact their neighbors," said Drew Ivers, Iowa chairman for Paul's campaign. "Politics is simple. ... It's a people business."

The race's uncertainty -- a poll shows three-quarters of Republicans in the state could still change their minds -- has helped keep some people on the sidelines, said Tim Hagle of the University of Iowa, a Republican campaign veteran.

Former Senator Rick Santorum, who has nine paid staff in Iowa, earlier this week became the first of the candidates to visit all 99 counties.

Grubbs said Cain got off to a slow organizational start by design, working to build name recognition and awareness before he began recruiting supporters. The controversy over sexual harassment allegations against Cain from the 1990s, which Cain has denied, has energized his supporters and gave the campaign its biggest day for signing up volunteers on Tuesday, he said.

With so many voters yet to make up their minds, a good organization could be critical in January. "Whichever candidate does the best job of making sure their supporters are at those caucus spots making those impassioned speeches, they'll get the win," Rhodes said.

(Editing by Will Dunham)