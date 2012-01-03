The Iowa caucuses on Tuesday start the state by state primary contests that will decide which Republican candidate will face off against President Barack Obama in November 2012.
Here is a look at key dates in the race. Some are subject to change.
2012
January 3 - Iowa caucuses
January 7 - Republican debate in Manchester, New Hampshire
January 8 - Republican debate in Concord, New Hampshire
January 10 - New Hampshire primary
January 16 - Republican debate in Myrtle Beach,
South Carolina
January 19 - Republican debate in Charleston,
South Carolina
January 21 - South Carolina primary
January 23 - Republican debate in Tampa, Florida
January 26 - Republican debate in Jacksonville, Florida
January 31 - Florida primary
February 4 - Nevada caucus, Maine caucus begins (through February 11)
February 7 - Colorado and Minnesota caucuses,
Missouri primary
February 11 - Maine presidential caucus ends
February 22 - Republican debate in Mesa, Arizona
February 28 - Arizona and Michigan primaries
March 1 - Republican debate in Georgia
March 3 - Washington caucuses
March 6 - "Super Tuesday" primaries and caucuses across the country including Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia; Idaho (Republican), Alaska (Republican) and North Dakota (Republican). Wyoming's caucus begins on March 6 and runs through March 10.
March 19 - Republican debate in Portland, Oregon
August 27-30 - Republican convention in Tampa, Florida
September 3-6 - Democratic convention, Charlotte, North Carolina
October 3 - Presidential debate in Denver, Colorado
October 11 - Vice presidential debate in Danville, Kentucky
October 16 - Presidential debate in Hempstead, New York
October 22 - Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida
November 6 - Election Day
(Reporting By Lily Kuo and Deborah Charles)