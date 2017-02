U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (L) and President Barack Obama debate in front of moderator Bob Schieffer during the final U.S. Presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

U.S. President Barack Obama makes a point during the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Monday that newspaper reports that Iran and the United States had agreed to hold one-on-one talks on Tehran's nuclear program were "not true."

Obama made the comment at a debate on foreign policy. The New York Times quoted unnamed U.S. administration officials on Saturday as saying that secret exchanges between U.S. and Iranian officials had resulted in an agreement "in principle" to hold direct talks.

"Those are reports in the newspaper, they are not true," Obama said.

(Reporting By Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Peter Cooney)