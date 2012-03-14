Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Rick Santorum took a 1 percentage point lead in the Republican presidential primary in Mississippi on Tuesday, with 11 percent of the vote counted, according to CNN.
Santorum was leading with 32 percent of the vote, compared with 31 percent for Mitt Romney. Newt Gingrich followed closely with 30 percent.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Beech)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.