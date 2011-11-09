Democratic presidential candidate Ed O'Donnell files the paperwork for his name to appear on the primary ballot in Concord, New Hampshire October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Vermin Supreme stands on the steps of the statehouse in Concord, New Hampshire, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LITTLETON, New Hampshire (Reuters) -- From Herman Cain's 9-9-9 tax plan to Ron Paul's vow to eliminate five cabinet-level agencies, every major presidential candidate claims to have bold plans to reshape U.S. policies.

But few are as bold as Michael Levinson's idea to build 10,000 clipper ships sailed by college students to carry America's trade on the high seas, or Robert Jordan's proposal to move Palestinians out of the West Bank and Gaza and spend $50 billion to build a city for them in Syria.

Dozens of fringe presidential aspirants -- Republican and Democratic -- are registered for the January 10 New Hampshire primary, hoping to spread their ideas, generate publicity or even capture the White House.

No fewer than 30 candidates have registered to run in the Republican contest, while in the Democratic poll President Obama will face 13 challengers.

Obscure candidates are drawn to New Hampshire by its $1,000 filing fee, compared to such charges elsewhere as $35,000 in South Carolina, and the ease of access to voters in a state with about as many people as metropolitan Salt Lake City.

As an added bonus, New Hampshire's long-time Secretary of State William Gardner often offers presidential aspirants a private tour of the statehouse.

The additional candidates can add not only diversity but confusion to the voting process, since the order of the candidates on the ballot is determined by a random draw. In January, front-runner Mitt Romney's name will appear 28th on the Republican side and the president's name will appear 10th among Democrats.

THOUSAND-YEAR ENERGY PLAN

Some of the candidates are running in an attempt to publicize a single issue.

Robert Greene, 65, a California software developer with a doctorate in physics, is running against Obama to highlight his "thousand-year energy plan," which involves the safer production of nuclear energy from thorium rather than plutonium and uranium.

Joseph Story of Jacksonville, Florida, is running to institute Biblical law and protect the country from what he calls "Islamic sects" bent on taking control in Washington. A random drawing put him at the top of the Republican ballot.

Almost none have held political office, and their expectations for how they'll fare at the polls vary.

Jordan, 59, from Garden Grove, California and the co-owner of an insect-control company, takes inspiration from the biography of one-time Republican House Majority Leader and former exterminator Tom DeLay, who he proudly notes "is a termite guy just like me."

Aldous Tyler, a Madison, Wisconsin printing shop employee and Occupy Madison demonstrator, is not discouraged about his chances against Obama in the Democratic primary, despite having just $100 in his campaign account.

"The biggest success would be if I get the nomination," said Tyler, who has also been active in the Wiccan-rights movement as part of the Madison Pagan Unity Council. Still, he would be satisfied if he could "get everybody who is liberal and progressive involved in the system."

Many of the lesser-known Republican candidates have been inspired by the Tea Party movement. Chris Hill, 48, a UPS pilot from Kentucky and former Air Force officer, has spent $7,000 on his presidential bid after a Facebook group he started called Pilots and Patriots Defending the Constitution was "liked" by more than 750 people.

Hill has devoted all four weeks of his annual leave to campaigning this year and said his wife is "fully on board" with the project despite the sacrifices.

SETTLING FOR TOP FIVE

"Do I necessarily need to win New Hampshire?" he said by telephone from Denver between cargo flights. "Not really. I'd be happy to place in the top five."

Keith Drummond, 42, a Tea Party supporter who runs a software company in Houston, plans to spend $100,000 to spread his message of deep, immediate cuts to government spending. He's focusing his campaign on Iowa and Missouri as well as New Hampshire.

"There are crazier things that could happen in this world than that there could be grassroots support for someone like me," he says. "Herman Cain, he wasn't much different from me two years ago."

Campaign tactics vary. Some fringe candidates stalk the events of big-name candidates in an effort to reach their crowds. Others have waited at gas stations to deliver their stump speech while pumping fuel for motorists, or taken off their clothes while singing in the state capitol.

One candidate's trip to New Hampshire was dashed when Secretary of State Gardner rejected his request to sleep at the Gardner household while campaigning.

Levinson, the clipper ship candidate, has been running since 1988 without topping 100 votes. This year the unemployed Florida man is contesting as a write-in candidate and plans to send 9,600 individual e-mails to newspaper editors and publishers in an effort to garner media coverage.

"With press and television, my run for president will be successful," he predicted.

Some candidates are light-hearted about their bid. Massachusetts prankster Vermin Supreme runs on a platform of mandatory tooth-brushing and funding for time-travel research. He also advocates free ponies for all Americans.

Linden Swift, a retired data processor from Indiana whose most recent self-published book was titled "God is Wrath," chose to spend $1,000 to be on the ballot rather than take a trip to Ireland to celebrate his 82nd birthday.

"It would appear to be a dumb waste," he said. "On the other hand, how many children will be able to say 'my dad was a former presidential candidate?' I ought to leave them something since I'm not going to leave them a lot of money."

(Reporting by Jason McLure; Editing by Ros Krasny and Jerry Norton)