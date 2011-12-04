CHICAGO The first Republican nomination vote is still a month away and political junkies are already touting or taunting 2012 presidential candidates with a dizzying array of products from keychains to beer koozies and the traditional bumper sticker.

Democrats can tell the world they are a "Barackstar," or "A Newt Beginning," with bumper stickers promoting President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Newt Gingrich.

In addition to the official candidate online stores, more voters this year are turning to design-it-yourself websites to create unauthorized political bling.

"Obviously, if someone has made the product themselves they are not necessarily on message," Democratic strategist Michael Bronstein said.

For $14.99 on Roadkilltshirts.com, Republicans favoring supply side economics can wear a t-shirt declaring "stimulate this, Obama," with an arrow pointing down to the crotch.

Or Democrats can declare their allegiance with a donkey-clad T-shirt that reads "ass man," a reference to the donkey symbol of the party. It sells for $19.25 on Zazzle.com, an online retailer that lets users emblazon their own designs on a variety of products, which are then offered for sale.

"These products are an indicator of the intensity of support," said DePaul University political science professor Wayne P. Steger, who co-edited a book on political marketing. "For the most part we are taking about hard-core Democrats and Republicans, people who are already committed."

Many of the products reflect what is in the news, such as a "Herman Cain pinched my ass" bumper sticker on Zazzle for $4.45, alluding to the multiple sexual harassment allegations that forced Cain out of the presidential race on Saturday,

Obama's campaign sold a flood of goods in 2008 reflecting the excitement about the candidate. With the economy struggling and Obama's approval rating declining, retailer Urban Outfitters, which sold a "Barack n' Roll" T-shirt in 2008, no longer carries Obama-tagged goods.

Merchandise tied to the Democratic incumbent still sells more heavily in both dollars and volume than any other candidate on Zazzle.com. Much of volume may not be of the kind that would thrill the White House, as voters create products to vent about the president.

A $5 bumper sticker on design-it-yourself website CafePress.com reads "Barack Obama: just another bum looking for change," a play on Obama's 2008 slogan "Change we can believe in."

More than half of the 50,000 products created in 2011 on Zazzle.com that bear references to Obama were negative, a reversal from 2008 when products were mostly pro-Obama, the company said. Since Obama took office in 2009, roughly 60 percent of the goods created were negative, the company said.

The president can take solace from the fact that Obama products on Zazzle still sell roughly twice as well as those of any Republican.

The top selling Republican is Texas Congressman Ron Paul, a reflection of the fervor for the Libertarian-leaning presidential candidate. His followers have created nearly 28,000 products on Zazzle this year.

