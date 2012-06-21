WASHINGTON Financial reports of U.S. presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, were filed on Wednesday showing how much they raised and spent this campaign season, as of May 31.
The Federal Election Commission filings also offer a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the Super PACs, which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.
Below are some highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures. The amounts spent and on-hand may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:
BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)
Total raised, including transfers: $257.7 million
Raised in May, including transfers: $38.3 million
Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $59.0 million
Transferred in May: $8.7 million
Total spent: $148.8 million
Spent in May: $44.3 million
Cash on hand: $109.7 million
Debt: $1.2 million
DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE
Total raised: $87.2 million
Raised in May: $6.4 million
Total transferred in: $90.7 million
Transferred in May: $13.3 million
Total spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $165.7 million
Spent in May: $14.6 million
Cash on hand: $29.7 million
Debt: $3.3 million
MITT ROMNEY (Republican)
Total raised, including transfers: $122.0 million
Raised in May, including transfers: $23.1 million
Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the party and the Romney campaign: $7.1 million
Transferred in May: $7.1 million
Total spent: $105.2 million
Spent in May: $15.6 million
Cash on hand: $17.0 million
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE
Total raised: $134.9 million
Raised in May: $8.0 million
Total transferred in: $28.1 million
Transferred in May: $25.9 million
Total spent, including transfers to candidates, state and local parties: $109.3 million
Spent in May: $8.2 million
Cash on hand: $60.8 million
Debt: $9.9 million
SUPER PACS:
RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney
Total raised: $61.5 million
Raised in May: $5.0 million
Total spent: $53.1 million
Spent in May: $4.8 million
Cash on hand: $8.2 million
PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama
Total raised: $14.3 million
Raised in May: $4.0 million
Total spent: $10.1 million
Spent in May: $4.2 million
Cash on hand: $4.5 million
These highlights will be updated as the campaigns and Super PACs file reports with the FEC before the midnight deadline.
(Reporting by Alexander Cohen and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Jackie Frank)