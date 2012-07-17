Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Federal disclosures filed late on Sunday for the first time revealed details of the sources of money raised by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney for the Romney Victory fund he uses jointly with the Republican National Committee.
Joint funds allow candidates to accept bigger checks than campaigns on their own. Campaigns can accept only up to $5,000 from one donor, split between the primary process and the general election, while a fund used jointly with the national party can accept up to $70,800 in addition to that.
Romney's Victory fund reported raising $140.3 million since its creation in April, almost all of it from donors giving more than $200. Below is a list of top 10 firms whose employees gave the most amount in contributions to the fund.
NAME DESCRIPTION AMOUNT
Goldman Sachs, bank: $902,310
Elliott Management, hedge fund: $771,600
Bain Capital, private equity: $757,100
Blackstone Group, private equity: $498,550
Apollo Global Management, private equity: $385,400
H.I.G. Capital, investment firm: $338,250
Morgan Stanley, bank: $309,450
JPMorgan Chase, bank: $304,410
Credit Suisse, bank: $283,985
Hess Corporation, oil company: $276,600
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.