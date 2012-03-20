Presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, filed financial reports on Tuesday showing how much they had raised and spent this campaign season, as of February 29.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offered a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the "Super PACs," which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some of the highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total received contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures:

BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Raised: $120.1 million

Transferred from the fund jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $42 million

Spent: $135.4 million

Cash on hand: $84.7 million

Debt: $30,058

RICK SANTORUM (Republican)

Raised: $15.6 million

Spent: $13.1 million

Cash on hand: $2.6 million

Debt: $922,448

RON PAUL (Republican)

Raised: $33.3 million

Spent: $32.9 million

Cash on hand: $1.4 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Mitt Romney

Raised: $43.2 million

Spent: $32.7 million

Cash on hand: $10.5 million

Houston homebuilder Bob Perry is the biggest contributor to the PAC with $4 million. His $3 million contribution in February accounted for almost half of the $6.4 million the Super PAC raised that month. Perry was a major donor to Swift Boat Veterans for Truth in 2004 and is a longtime supporter of Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Another Swift Boat funder, billionaire Dallas banker and a multi-candidate 2012 Republican donor, Harold Simmons gave his second $100,000 to the PAC in February.

Heavily sponsored by the investment community, the Super PAC last month also tapped billionaire television tycoon A. Jerrold Perenchio as well as Missouri businessman and major Republican donor David Humphreys for $500,000 each. Perenchio, a former chairman of Spanish-language broadcaster Univision, earlier donated to the pro-Jon Huntsman Super PAC Our Destiny.

ENDORSE LIBERTY, a Super PAC supporting Paul

Raised: $3.7 million

Spent: $3.5 million

Cash on hand: $206,777

The Super PAC's biggest donor remains Peter Thiel, PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist who donated $2.6 million to the group. He did not contribute in February, however, when the Super PAC's fundraising notably slowed down.

The largest contribution last month was $200,000 from Margaret McMahon of San Antonio, Texas, whose financial support of Paul tracks back to 2009 when she was listed as engaged in ranching and mining.

These highlights will be updated as the campaigns and PACs file reports with the FEC before the midnight Tuesday deadline.