Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON The Republican National Committee said on Friday it raised $13.7 million in March, its biggest haul so far this campaign season.
The committee, an engine of Republican Party fundraising for races for the U.S. Congress, has been digging itself out of a multimillion-dollar debt and on Friday said it owed $9.9 million at the end of March -- $1 million less than a month earlier.
The committee started fundraising jointly this month with Mitt Romney, the party's likely presidential nominee. It had $32.7 million in cash on hand at the end of March.
In February, the RNC reported receiving $10.7 million in contributions and $26.7 million in cash on hand.
Its counterpart across the party line, the Democratic National Committee, received $7.1 million in contributions in February, with $21.2 million left in cash on hand at the end of that month. The DNC had $5.8 million in debt.
The RNC and the DNC are due to file their official March fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission on April 20.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.