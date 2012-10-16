WASHINGTON Federal disclosures filed on Monday revealed new details of the sources of money raised by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney for the Romney Victory fund he uses jointly with the Republican National Committee.

Joint funds allow candidates to accept bigger checks than campaigns on their own. Campaigns can accept only up to $5,000 from one donor, while a fund used jointly with the national party can accept up to $70,800 in addition to that.

Romney's Victory fund has reported raising a total of $375.6 million since its creation in April, and $235.2 million of that was raised in the third quarter, according to Monday's filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Almost all of the cash came from donors giving more than $200. Below is a list of the top 10 firms whose employees gave the most in contributions to the fund.

1. GOLDMAN SACHS

Description: Bank

Total amount: $1.3 million

Note: Has remained a Number One giver to Romney's Victory Fund and notably kicked up its giving from the second quarter, when its employees gave $902,310.

2. KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS

Description: Private equity firm

Total amount: $986,400

Note: Joins other financial firms on the top ten list for the first time.

3. JPMORGAN CHASE

Description: Bank

Total amount: $827,941

Note: Jumps to this position from Number Eight in the second quarter, when its employees gave $304,410.

4. ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Description: Hedge fund

Total amount: $812,750

Note: Was the second-biggest donor in the second quarter with $771,600 coming from its employees.

5. BAIN CAPITAL

Description: Private equity firm

Total amount: $810,660

Note: Employees of Romney's former company have slowed their giving; in the second quarter, Bain was Number Three with $757,100 in donations.

6. ROTHMAN INSTITUTE

Description: Philadelphia-based orthopedic care institute

Total amount: $806,200

Note: A new addition to the top ten list.

7. H.I.G. CAPITAL

Description: Private equity firm

Total amount: $706,750

Note: Was the sixth-biggest giver in the second quarter with $338,250.

8. MORGAN STANLEY

Description: Bank

Total amount: $660,968

Note: Employees have nearly doubled their giving from the $309,450 they donated in the second quarter, when the bank was Number Seven on the list.

9. BLACKSTONE GROUP

Description: Private equity firm

Total amount: $574,653

Note: Donations from the buyout firm have slowed - the company's employees gave $498,550 in the second quarter - sending it from Number Four to Number Nine.

10. CREDIT SUISSE

Description: Bank

Total amount: $465,779

Note: U.S. employees of the Swiss multinational bank had given $283,985 by the end of June when it was Number Nine.

(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen; editing by Todd Eastham)