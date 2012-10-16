WASHINGTON Federal disclosures filed on Monday revealed new details of the sources of money raised by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney for the Romney Victory fund he uses jointly with the Republican National Committee.
Joint funds allow candidates to accept bigger checks than campaigns on their own. Campaigns can accept only up to $5,000 from one donor, while a fund used jointly with the national party can accept up to $70,800 in addition to that.
Romney's Victory fund has reported raising a total of $375.6 million since its creation in April, and $235.2 million of that was raised in the third quarter, according to Monday's filings with the Federal Election Commission.
Almost all of the cash came from donors giving more than $200. Below is a list of the top 10 firms whose employees gave the most in contributions to the fund.
1. GOLDMAN SACHS
Description: Bank
Total amount: $1.3 million
Note: Has remained a Number One giver to Romney's Victory Fund and notably kicked up its giving from the second quarter, when its employees gave $902,310.
2. KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS
Description: Private equity firm
Total amount: $986,400
Note: Joins other financial firms on the top ten list for the first time.
3. JPMORGAN CHASE
Description: Bank
Total amount: $827,941
Note: Jumps to this position from Number Eight in the second quarter, when its employees gave $304,410.
4. ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT
Description: Hedge fund
Total amount: $812,750
Note: Was the second-biggest donor in the second quarter with $771,600 coming from its employees.
5. BAIN CAPITAL
Description: Private equity firm
Total amount: $810,660
Note: Employees of Romney's former company have slowed their giving; in the second quarter, Bain was Number Three with $757,100 in donations.
6. ROTHMAN INSTITUTE
Description: Philadelphia-based orthopedic care institute
Total amount: $806,200
Note: A new addition to the top ten list.
7. H.I.G. CAPITAL
Description: Private equity firm
Total amount: $706,750
Note: Was the sixth-biggest giver in the second quarter with $338,250.
8. MORGAN STANLEY
Description: Bank
Total amount: $660,968
Note: Employees have nearly doubled their giving from the $309,450 they donated in the second quarter, when the bank was Number Seven on the list.
9. BLACKSTONE GROUP
Description: Private equity firm
Total amount: $574,653
Note: Donations from the buyout firm have slowed - the company's employees gave $498,550 in the second quarter - sending it from Number Four to Number Nine.
10. CREDIT SUISSE
Description: Bank
Total amount: $465,779
Note: U.S. employees of the Swiss multinational bank had given $283,985 by the end of June when it was Number Nine.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen; editing by Todd Eastham)