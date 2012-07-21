WASHINGTON Financial reports of presidential campaigns and political action committees, or PACs, were filed on this week showing how much they raised and spent this campaign season, as of June 30.

The Federal Election Commission filings also offer a snapshot of who has been donating how much to the Super PACs, which operate independently from campaigns and can raise unlimited amounts from individuals, corporations and unions.

Below are some highlights of the FEC filings, with raised amounts reflecting total contributions and spent amounts reflecting operating and independent expenditures.

The amounts spent and on-hand may not add up to the total raised because of rounding errors or money transferred from previous campaigns:

BARACK OBAMA (Democrat)

Total raised, including transfers: $302.5 million

Raised in June, including transfers: $45.3 million

Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the campaign and the Democratic Party: $76.2 million

Transferred in June: $17.2 million

Total spent: $211.7 million

Spent in June: $58.1 million

Cash on hand: $97.5 million

Debt: $1.2 million

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Total raised: $100.6 million

Raised in June: $6.9 million

Total transferred in: $101.4 million

Transferred in June: $10.7 million

Total spent: $178.4 million

Spent in June: $12.7 million

Cash on hand: $37.5 million

Debt: $5.4 million

OBAMA VICTORY FUND 2012 (The main joint Obama/DNC fund)

Cash on hand: $9.0 million

MITT ROMNEY (Republican)

Total raised, including transfers: $154.7 million

Raised in June, including transfers: $32.6 million

Total transferred from the funds jointly used by the party and the Romney campaign: $15.8 million

Transferred in June: $8.6 million

Total spent: $134.1 million

Spent in June: $27.5 million

Cash on hand: $22.5 million

REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE

Total raised: $146.8 million

Raised in June: $11.9 million

Total transferred in: $55.2 million

Transferred in June: $27.3 million

Total spent: $120.6 million

Spent in June: $11.2 million

Cash on hand: $89.4 million

Debt: $9.9 million

ROMNEY VICTORY INC (Joint Romney/RNC fund)

Total raised: $140.3 million

Total spent: $13.3 million

Cash on hand: $57.7 million

SUPER PACS:

RESTORE OUR FUTURE, a Super PAC supporting Romney

Total raised: $81.2 million

Raised in June: $20.6 million

Total spent: $60.6 million

Spent in June: $7.6 million

Cash on hand: $21.6 million

PRIORITIES USA, a Super PAC supporting Obama

Total raised: $19.9 million

Raised in June: $5.7 million

Total spent: $18.0 million

Spent in June: $4.2 million

Cash on hand: $4.5 million

AMERICAN CROSSROADS, a Super PAC supporting Republicans

Total raised: $40.1 million

Raised in June: $5.7 million

Total spent: $9.5 million

Spent in June: $3.7 million

Cash on hand: $31.5 million

(Reporting by Alexander Cohen and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Vicki Allen)