WASHINGTON Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, won the Republican presidential caucuses in North Dakota on Tuesday, CNN projected.

Congressman Ron Paul of Texas was in second place and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney was in third with 78 percent of the votes counted, CNN said.

Newt Gingrich, a former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was in fourth place.

