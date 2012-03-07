Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Rick Santorum, a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, won the Republican presidential caucuses in North Dakota on Tuesday, CNN projected.
Congressman Ron Paul of Texas was in second place and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney was in third with 78 percent of the votes counted, CNN said.
Newt Gingrich, a former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, was in fourth place.
(Reporting By Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.