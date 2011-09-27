President Barack Obama has chosen battle-tested loyalists from his 2008 presidential campaign and the White House to lead his re-election effort in 2012.

Here are some of the key players in his campaign team, which is headquartered in Chicago.

CAMPAIGN MANAGER JIM MESSINA

Messina, a data-savvy number cruncher, was chief of staff for Obama's 2008 campaign and is running the operation as campaign manager this time.

He has been described as having a short temper. Former White House colleagues have likened him to Obama's first White House chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, who once sent a dead fish to a pollster with whom he was angry.

At the White House, Messina helped build legislative coalitions and guide political strategy as Emanuel's deputy, when Obama accomplished his main legislative achievements: the economic stimulus package and healthcare reform.

Messina has warned supporters against complacency and says he wants the Obama campaign to be like that of an insurgent, not an incumbent.

INCOMING DEPUTY CAMPAIGN MANAGER STEPHANIE CUTTER

Cutter, a White House senior aide and veteran communications strategist, is expected to join the top ranks of Obama's re-election team by year's end, overseeing communications, policy and research.

Cutter is known for tackling difficult communications challenges, such as building support for Obama's landmark and contentious healthcare overhaul legislation.

Prior to serving in the Obama administration, Cutter was chief of staff to Michelle Obama during Obama's first presidential campaign. She also served as a senior strategist for Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, late Senator Edward M. Kennedy and Senator John Kerry, and has held several positions in the Clinton Administration, including White House deputy communications director.

SENIOR CAMPAIGN ADVISOR DAVID AXELROD

Axelrod played a critical role as chief strategist for Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and afterward as White House senior advisor, a job he left earlier this year.

Axelrod, whose political consulting firm occupies an office in downtown Chicago a few blocks from the Obama campaign headquarters, says his distance from the White House will help him glean insights from ordinary people.

Axelrod worked as a political reporter for the Chicago Tribune as a young man. He has worked on mayoral and senatorial campaigns across the nation and presidential campaigns, including John Edwards' losing White House bid in 2004. Axelrod is known for his wry sense of humor and for encouraging colleagues on Team Obama to keep an even keel in the face of setbacks during the 2008 campaign. His specialty is broad strategy and message advice.

Axelrod has indicated the presidential election of 2012 could be his last campaign.

DIRECTOR OF BATTLEGROUND STATES MITCH STEWART

Stewart will devise the battle strategies for key swing states, many of which Obama won in the 2008 election, including Iowa, where Stewart was state director.

He later directed field operations for the Democratic National Committee's grassroots group, Organizing for America. In 2004, Stewart worked on John Edwards' presidential campaign in Iowa and later worked as field director for Senator Tom Daschle, though Daschle lost his re-election bid.

Stewart first joined the Obama team in 2007 as an Iowa caucus director and then moved to the campaign in Virginia, a state that Obama narrowly carried in 2008. It was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had won Virginia since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

NATIONAL FIELD DIRECTOR JEREMY BIRD

Described by colleagues as an organizing zealot, Bird was field and election director for Obama in Chicago, Ohio and South Carolina in 2008. He then gained additional experience as a deputy director at Organizing for America, or OFA, where he helped the Democratic National Committee's grassroots group engage supporters to lobby for Obama's policy agenda. OFA hopes to leverage the network of supporters it has built toward Obama's re-election bid. Critics argue the group did not do a good job of engaging young people, many of whom were turned off when the poetry of Obama's campaign did not match the prose of governing in partisan Washington.

FINANCE DIRECTOR RUFUS GIFFORD

A former Democratic National Committee finance director, Gifford will be managing the finances of a campaign that could bring in more than $750 million, the record-shattering figure Obama raised leading up to the 2008 election. Gifford is well connected within the fundraising community, which allowed him to raise more than $100 million for the DNC during his tenure despite a flagging economy. Speculation is rife that the campaign could exceed the 2008 fundraising total but its officials deny that $1 billion is their goal.

NATIONAL POLITICAL DIRECTOR KATHERINE ARCHULETA

A well-connected political operative from the battleground state of Colorado, part of Archuleta's value to the Obama campaign stems from her ability to help Obama court the growing Hispanic population in that state, which Obama won in 2008 but Republican George W. Bush carried in 2004. Archuleta, who served as chief of staff for U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda Solis, works from the campaign's Chicago headquarters to garner support from politicians and activist groups, among other organizations, across the country.

She helped organize the 2008 Democratic National Convention.

DEPUTY CAMPAIGN DIRECTOR JULIANNA SMOOT

Smoot, who was finance director and headed the president's fundraising operation in 2008, was asked to step in as White House social secretary in March 2010 to clean house after an incident involving party crashers at a state dinner in the White House. She has been described as an adept and creative staffer who knows how to raise money. Smoot was previously chief of staff to U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and served as finance director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2006.

DEPUTY CAMPAIGN DIRECTOR JEN O'MALLEY DILLON

After Obama's election, Dillon managed day-to-day operations at the Democratic National Committee. She helped run Organizing for America's grassroots outreach that has built a list of millions of supporters. She will focus on helping to win battleground states.

CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER HARPER REED

Reed will work to coordinate the campaign's website and Facebook interfaces, e-mail blasts and YouTube videos, numerous Twitter accounts and mobile applications.

NATIONAL PROJECT VOTE DIRECTOR BUFFY WICKS

Wicks will lead Project Vote, a campaign within a campaign to expand voter registration and activism among core Democratic voter blocs -- such as African Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, women, youth, and gays and lesbians -- who came out in support of Obama in 2008 but whose absence in the midterm elections led to the defeat of Democrats in the 2010 midterms.

Wicks served as the administration's deputy director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. She was one of the first people hired by the Obama for America campaign in 2007 and served in different capacities, including California field director and Missouri state director.

