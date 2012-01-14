WASHINGTON By proposing on Friday to merge multiple U.S. trade agencies, President Barack Obama sought to outmaneuver Republicans on one of their key talking points in the presidential race: making government smaller.

It was the latest tactical move by the White House to knock down Obama's opponents and win over middle-class voters before November's election. White House and Obama campaign officials say there is more to come.

The new proposal helps shield Obama from attacks of being a big government liberal and, if Republicans do not support him, opens up another avenue to paint them as unwilling to cooperate.

"With or without Congress, I'm going to keep at it," Obama said in remarks outlining his plans.

"But it'd be a lot easier if Congress helped. This is an area that should receive bipartisan support, because making our government more responsive and strategic and leaner, it shouldn't be a partisan issue."

Whether grabbing the spotlight from candidates in early voting states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination or catching lawmakers off guard with a surprise administration appointment, Obama and his political team have cranked up the pressure in a strategy that seems to be resonating in opinion polls.

Other aggressive moves will roll out in the coming weeks before Obama releases his budget and gives his State of the Union address on January 24.

"Fighting for the middle class is going to be a thematic that runs through all of this year, through State of the Union, through the budget, through everything we do," White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer said in an interview.

Topics that could resonate on the campaign trail will also feature throughout the year.

On Friday, standing in the White House East Room, Obama asked Congress to grant him authority to combine federal agencies and do away with the Commerce Department.

By making such a proposal in an election year when relations with lawmakers are strained, the president can campaign on a plan to streamline federal structures whether it gets implemented or not.

"It's good politics and probably good government, too," said Democratic strategist Bud Jackson.

"If it doesn't get passed, then the same people who criticize him as a 'big government president' are the same people who voted against making it smaller."

GROUND GAME, MESSAGING

With former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gaining momentum in the race for the Republican nomination, Obama has a few simple priorities in the months before the general election campaign starts: raise money, build a ground game and beat his likely opponent to the political center.

Obama volunteers made thousands of calls to Democratic supporters while Republican candidates Romney, Rick Santorum, Ron Paul and others battled for their party's nomination in Iowa and New Hampshire. Other swing states are getting similar treatment from the Obama campaign.

"That was a snapshot of what's going on across the country," Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter told Reuters.

Obama's campaign announced on Thursday it raised $68 million along with the Democratic National Committee in the last three months of 2011.

Obama is also getting more aggressive in driving his message.

Last week, the president bypassed Congress to appoint Richard Cordray as head of a new consumer protection bureau, drawing howls from opposition presidential candidates.

The departure of White House chief of staff Bill Daley, whose mandate included reaching out to congressional Republicans, also signaled the White House would stick with a tough tone instead of the conciliatory atmosphere Daley's leadership was meant to create.

The message is having an impact. Obama is low but steady in opinion polls, getting some help from an improving economy. A Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this week showed him ahead of all his potential Republican rivals, including Romney.

The president and his team have zeroed in on Romney, targeting what they view as his anti-middle-class record, with some help from the Republican candidates who are trying to unseat Romney as their party's front-runner.

"The American people will determine whether Mitt Romney's track record shows he believes our prosperity will come from an economy where the wealthy and powerful can rig the game at the expense of working Americans, or every American who works hard and acts responsibly will have a fair shot at success," the Obama campaign said in a memo released on Friday.

Romney's campaign counters that he created jobs as a business executive. It contrasts his record with Obama's stewardship of the U.S. economy over three years in office when unemployment has been high.

That contrast may be at the center of the general election debate if Romney ends up becoming Obama's opponent. Romney has solidified his status as the Republicans' top candidate in intraparty fighting this week over his role as a private equity executive at Bain Capital.

Rivals like former House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich accused Romney of killing thousands of jobs at Bain, but many senior Republicans rallied around Romney and voters appeared to shrug off the attacks.

(Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)