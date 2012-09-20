President Barack Obama takes part in a town hall hosted by Univision at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida September 20, 2012. The sign above Obama reads ''The Latino Vote.'' REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

CORAL GABLES, Florida President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Mitt Romney's comment disparaging 47 percent of Americans as victims meant the Republican candidate had not "gotten around a lot."

Obama chided Romney for remarks, secretly videotaped at a Florida fundraiser, in which he said nearly half of the U.S. population was dependent on the government, did not pay federal income taxes and would not vote for him.

During an interview with Spanish-language network Univision, Democrat Obama said his rival's words suggested he did not know America well.

"When you express an attitude that half the country considers itself victims, that somehow they want to be dependent on government, my thinking is maybe you haven't gotten around a lot," Obama told the show, which was aimed at politically important Hispanics.

"We've gone through a challenging time. People want a hand up, not a handout," Obama said.

Romney has stuck by his comments, while calling them inelegantly phrased. Obama on Tuesday slammed Romney for "writing off a big chunk of the country" with the remarks.

