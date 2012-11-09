WASHINGTON A video of President Barack Obama released by his campaign on Thursday shows him wiping away tears the day after his re-election as he thanks young members of his campaign staff and volunteers for their hard work.

"I am absolutely confident that all of you are going to do just amazing things in your lives," Obama tells staff members at his Chicago headquarters on Wednesday following his victory over Republican Mitt Romney.

Obama says the campaign team is "so much better than I was" at meeting goals and in effectiveness than he had been as a young community organizer in Chicago.

Becoming emotional, Obama says his work in running for office has come "full circle."

"Because what you guys have done means that the work I'm doing is important. And I'm really proud of that. I'm really proud of all of you," Obama says, wiping away tears.

The workers respond with loud applause.

Obama also became emotional in his final rally on Monday night in Iowa, as his voice broke and he wiped tears from his eyes as he reflected on those who had helped his campaign.

