PORTLAND, Oregon Oregon voters dropped off last minute ballots on Tuesday in a special mail-in election that a former Democratic state lawmaker is favored to win, filling a seat vacated by disgraced Democrat David Wu, who resigned in a sex scandal.

Suzanne Bonamici, who most recently served as a state senator, is running against Republican businessman Rob Cornilles to represent a diverse district that includes part of Portland, Nike Inc.'s headquarters, much of Oregon's high-tech industry, affluent suburbs and areas dependent on farming and fishing.

As in all Oregon elections, the race was being conducted by mail. Ballots for the special election were distributed on January 13, and voters had until 8 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday to turn them in marked with the candidates of their choice.

Instead of polling places, drop-off boxes were set up for those who waited too long to mail their ballots on time.

The contest between Bonamici and Cornilles has attracted an unusual level of interest for a traditionally safe Democratic seat, drawing almost $2 million in independent expenditures since November.

The western Oregon district has sent only Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives since 1974, and Democrats hold a 12-percentage-point advantage in voter registration over Republicans.

President Barack Obama easily carried the district in 2008 and Wu fended off a challenge from Cornilles in a 2010 election year that heavily favored Republicans elsewhere in the country. Polls showed Bonamici with a considerable lead.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spent about $1.3 million on the race, much of it for television and Internet messages painting Cornilles as a conservative extremist by recalling that he referred to himself in his race against Wu as "the original Tea Party candidate."

TV ads in favor of Bonamici, a former Federal Trade Commission attorney, also have questioned her opponent's claims of job creation and the tax payment record for his business.

Ads from the Cornilles camp, meanwhile, have portrayed Bonamici as a proponent of higher taxes, and they have shown photos of her with Wu. The seven-term incumbent resigned in August after he was accused of an unwanted sexual encounter with a campaign donor's 18-year-old daughter.

Voter Jeff Ash, 46, a transit agency employee, shrugged off the campaign vitriol as he joined a steady trickle of motorists stopping at a ballot collection site set up in downtown Portland, on the eastern edge of the district.

"It was a pretty negative campaign overall," he said. "It bothers me, but it's what you'd expect." He added that he makes a habit of waiting until the last day to turn in his ballot, and said he always votes Democratic.

In a tactic Democrats are expected to increasingly employ in their quest this year to retake congressional seats lost in the 2010 election, they seized on Cornilles' Tea Party comment as a central element of ads attacking him.

Polls have suggested declining voter sympathy for Tea Party-sanctioned Republican freshmen in the House of Representatives after they were seen as obstructionist on the debt ceiling, extending payroll taxes and other issues in 2011.

The special election is generally not seen as a referendum on Obama, said political analyst and retired Oregon State University professor Bill Lunch. "The focus has been on the characteristics of the candidates themselves," he said.

"Numbers currently look very strong for Bonamici," Paul Gronke, a political analyst and professor at Reed College, Portland, said in an email. "Nothing is ever a given, but I'd be very surprised if she lost at this point."

Republicans remained optimistic. "This is a historic opportunity. We have a really good shot at this district," said Greg Leo, chief of staff of the Oregon Republican Party.

On the lighter side of the campaign, Cornilles recently produced a satirical video of himself as a Stephen Colbert look-alike character named "Robert Colbert" (pronounced Ro-BARE Col-BARE), who introduces himself as "the estranged younger brother" of the political humorist and faux conservative TV commentator.

The three-minute clip, in which Cornilles mimics the comedian while poking fun at his resemblance to both Colbert and actor Matthew Broderick, was posted over the weekend on YouTube and was picked up on the political news website, Politico.com.

"Following an interesting but unusual stint as a Matthew Broderick stand-in, I decided to lower my expectations. What about Congress?" he deadpans into the camera at one point.

