Ron Paul, a congressman from Texas, is one of the leading candidates in Tuesday's Iowa caucuses, the first contest on the road to the Republican presidential nomination.

Here are some facts about Paul.

* Paul, 76, is considered a godfather of the Tea Party movement for lower taxes and limited government.

* During campaigning, he has warned of eroding civil liberties, a Soviet Union-style economic collapse in the United States and violence in the streets. He once wrote a book titled "End the Fed," referring to the Federal Reserve, and has called for eliminating the central banking system that underpins the world's largest economy.

* Paul has a level of mobilization other candidates lack and thus a loyal base of supporters who are expected to come out on Iowa caucus night on Tuesday.

* This is Paul's third bid for the White House. In 2008, he ran for the Republican presidential nomination as an anti-war candidate, raising $35 million in small donations from a fervent group of backers, but failed to win any primary or caucus. In 2008, he came in fifth in the Iowa caucuses.

* As part of his small government philosophy, Paul has refused his congressional pension. When working as a doctor he refused to accept Medicare or Medicaid payments and would not let his children accept federal student loans.

* Reuters reported a direct-mail solicitation for a Paul campaign two decades ago that warned of a coming "race war" in America and a government conspiracy to cover up the impact of AIDS. Paul is now under fire for connections to extremist right-wing views. He says a ghostwriter on his campaign wrote the document.

* Paul is part of the only father-and-son team serving together in the U.S. Congress. His son, Republican Rand Paul, is the junior senator from Kentucky.

* A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Paul settled in Texas where he began an obstetrics and gynecology practice. He says he's delivered more than 4,000 babies.

