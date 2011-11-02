Texas Governor Rick Perry on Tuesday shrugged off jokes about an edited video of a speech he gave in New Hampshire last week that has gone viral on the Internet, saying that a video can be manipulated to show anything.

The roughly 8-minute highlight video shows the Republican presidential candidate, animated and freewheeling, cracking jokes and chiding Washington bureaucrats. It has logged more than 600,000 views on YouTube.

"I guess you can do anything you want with a video and make it look any way you want, but I felt good, felt great, I felt the message got across very well," Perry told reporters in Iowa.

In the video, Perry appeared more energized and off-the-cuff than a series of tongue-tied debate performances that contributed to his recent slump in national polls. Perry is trailing former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and businessman Herman Cain.

"This is such a cool state," Perry says at a dinner for a conservative think tank Cornerstone Action in Manchester, New Hampshire, a state that hosts an early Republican primary.

"I mean, come on, 'Live free or die'? You gotta love that, right? I come from a state where they had this little place called the Alamo, and they declared 'Victory or death.' You know, we're kinda into those slogans, man, it's like ... bring it!"

Kevin Smith, a former director of Cornerstone Action, said: "It was certainly a more animated and spirited Rick Perry than we've seen -- but the reaction from most folks was that they liked it. He was more loose and relaxed."

Liberal MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow compared the Perry montage to a 2004 presidential campaign speech by former Vermont Governor Howard Dean during which he let out a high-pitched rally cry, which went viral online, and critics panned as his "concession" speech.

"I don't think it falls into the Howard Dean category," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said. "The video of Howard Dean was encapsulated by a scream. It was very jarring. The Perry video is extremely odd -- it just looks like odd behavior."

The video is at: here (Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Greg McCune)