NEW ORLEANS Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal endorsed Republican Rick Perry's campaign for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination on Monday, giving a boost to Perry's bid to show he is the most electable Republican.

Jindal, a Republican who has been mentioned in the past as a potential vice presidential candidate, said, "Rick Perry is the candidate who can lead our party to victory in 2012."

Jindal is widely respected in Republican circles for helping Louisiana recover from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Perry, who is deeply conservative, has to convince mainstream Republicans that he can win the 2012 election against Democratic President Barack Obama.

Republican rival Mitt Romney argues he can gain wider support among American voters.

Jindal's endorsement came hours after former Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty endorsed Romney.

