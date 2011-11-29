Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor Rick Perry looks on during a visit to plastics manufacturer ISO Poly Films in Gray Court, South Carolina October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry, preparing for nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, has placed veteran strategists in key campaign roles, a senior adviser said on Monday.

Joe Allbaugh, who ran George W. Bush's campaign in 2000, becomes campaign manager in place of Rob Johnson and Tony Fabrizio becomes Perry's senior strategist. Perry's long-time adviser Dave Carney is focusing on New Hampshire, the senior adviser said..

Perry is hoping for a breakthrough in Iowa, where his conservative message has the best chance of resonating. He must do well there to have any hope of challenging frontrunner Mitt Romney in New Hampshire.

Perry entered the campaign three months ago and quickly rose to the top of polls. But he has lost ground in recent weeks due to weak debate performances against a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in next year's election.

Perry raised $15 million in the third quarter of this year, enough to help him mount a credible campaign.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Karen Brooks)