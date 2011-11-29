Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry, preparing for nominating contests in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, has placed veteran strategists in key campaign roles, a senior adviser said on Monday.
Joe Allbaugh, who ran George W. Bush's campaign in 2000, becomes campaign manager in place of Rob Johnson and Tony Fabrizio becomes Perry's senior strategist. Perry's long-time adviser Dave Carney is focusing on New Hampshire, the senior adviser said..
Perry is hoping for a breakthrough in Iowa, where his conservative message has the best chance of resonating. He must do well there to have any hope of challenging frontrunner Mitt Romney in New Hampshire.
Perry entered the campaign three months ago and quickly rose to the top of polls. But he has lost ground in recent weeks due to weak debate performances against a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in next year's election.
Perry raised $15 million in the third quarter of this year, enough to help him mount a credible campaign.
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Karen Brooks)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.