Republican presidential candidates have taken stands on issues from immigration to the war in Afghanistan, each hoping to stand out from the pack and win the nomination to challenge President Barack Obama in 2012.

Here is a list of Republican White House hopefuls and their views on the economy, and U.S. foreign and domestic policy.

MITT ROMNEY

Former governor of Massachusetts and on-and-off front-runner of the Republican race has said he would revive the economy by lowering taxes and repealing regulation on businesses. He proposes cutting the top corporate income tax rate, eliminating capital gains and dividends taxes for some people, and repealing Obama's healthcare overhaul of 2010.

In foreign policy, Romney says he would reverse defense spending cuts and take a more aggressive approach to U.S. diplomacy. He has appointed an advisory team stacked with Bush-era officials. As for the war in Afghanistan, he has said the United States should "bring our troops home as soon as we possibly can" but only with the approval of commanders.

Romney supports spending more on missile defense and taking a tougher line with Iran. He also wants to declare China a currency manipulator.

Romney proposes reform but long-term solvency for social programs like Medicare and Social Security.

He is anti-abortion, and on immigration stands farther to the right than some of the most conservative of his rivals. He supports establishing a system to ensure that employers hire only legal immigrants and building up a border fence with Mexico.

HERMAN CAIN

The former Godfather's Pizza chief executive's signature solution for creating jobs is his "9-9-9" tax reform plan, which would throw out the federal tax code and replace it with a flat 9 percent rate for corporate, income and sales taxes.

Responding to criticism that the system would shift a heavier burden onto lower-earners, Cain said his plan would raise taxes on some Americans but denied it would help the rich while hurting the poor.

Cain has brushed off some questions about his foreign policy views. When asked how he would deal with questions like identifying the president of Uzbekistan, Cain said, "When they ask me who is the president of Ubeki-beki-beki-beki-stan-stan I'm going to say, you know, I don't know. ... And then I'm going to say how's that going to create one job?"

He also avoided taking a stand on the war in Afghanistan, declining a question to define victory and saying instead that he would seek the advice of military commanders.

Cain said he would create an optional personal retirement accounts in lieu of Social Security and modeled after a system in Chile. Cain raised tempers when he said he would build an electrified fence between the United States and Mexico "with a sign on the other side that says it can kill you."

RICK PERRY

Perry, a three-term Texas governor and former front-runner of the race, has said he would create 1.2 million energy jobs by overhauling what he has called "job killing" environmental regulation, and expanding the U.S. energy market.

He would rein in the Environmental Protection Agency's control over greenhouse gas emissions, open up more American oil and gas fields, and develop U.S. natural gas production.

Perry has given no major foreign policy speeches. He has said the United States should maintain a "presence" in Afghanistan but that a quick military withdrawal is needed. Perry has suggested American troops be sent to Mexico if drug violence there worsened.

Perry has been criticized for calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme and actions by the Federal Reserve to inject more money into the economy "almost treasonous." He says states should design their own Social Security programs and that benefits for retirees and those nearing retirement should be protected.

Governor of a state with one the largest immigrant Latino populations in the country, Perry champions a Texas program that allows children of undocumented workers to pay in-state college tuition.

MICHELE BACHMANN

A leader of the conservative Tea Party movement, Bachmann is a fiscal conservative whose 11-point blueprint for job creation calls for repealing the healthcare overhaul and financial regulation passed by Obama in 2010, cutting the number of tax brackets and giving a $1.2 trillion tax holiday to American companies overseas.

Seeing a nuclear-armed Iran as the real threat in the Middle East, the Minnesota congresswoman said she would refocus American attention on the war against terrorism and bring American troops home from Afghanistan as quickly as possible. She has also criticized U.S. action in Libya.

RON PAUL

Libertarian U.S. Representative Ron Paul has said he would slash $1 trillion from the federal budget and reduce the president's salary to about $40,000.

The long-time Texas Congressman would refuse to raise the debt ceiling, and eliminate a slew of taxes. He would also audit, and eventually end, the Federal Reserve.

Paul calls for eliminating foreign aid and spending on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Despite calling Social Security unconstitutional, Paul said the program should be maintained but it should allow younger workers to opt out.

JON HUNTSMAN

The former Utah governor and U.S. ambassador to China also proposes tax cuts and the repeal of regulation as a panacea for the economy.

Huntsman, whose campaign has failed to catch fire, said he would eliminate taxes on capital gains and dividends and reduce the corporate income tax. He proposes streamlining the Federal Drug Administration and trade agreements with Japan, India and Taiwan.

In a campaign dominated by discussion of the economy, the former diplomat has focused on his foreign policy credentials. Holding back from blaming China for loss of jobs in the United States, he calls for a nuanced Sino-U.S. relationship of "shared values." Overall, he would pursue a limited foreign policy that emphasizes economic influence over military strength.

He said he would bring home most of the U.S. troops in Afghanistan this year, sooner than Obama's withdrawal timeline.

NEWT GINGRICH

Former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Gingrich says he would repeal Obama's healthcare overhaul, reform the Federal Reserve, and pass a constitutional amendment that would require the federal government to balance its budget.

Gingrich says building a stable government in Afghanistan is unlikely and supports pulling U.S. troops out as soon as possible.

To overhaul Social Security, Gingrich advocates a plan for younger worker to put some of their contributions into their personal saving accounts, while older workers can stay in the current system.

RICK SANTORUM

Santorum, a former senator from Pennsylvania, champions his "0-0-0" economic plan, which would reduce corporate taxes for manufacturers and overturn or "zero out" Obama-era regulations.

Santorum has said U.S. troops should not withdraw from Iraq until the country is stabilized and has said Obama's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan is politically motivated.

