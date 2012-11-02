U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands before he delivers remarks at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Cell phone cameras catch U.S. President Barack Obama as he delivers remarks at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

A protester stands outside the venue as U.S. President Barack Obama visits Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama walks up to speak at a campaign event at the Franklin County fairgrounds in Hilliard, Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of the Springfield High School Wildcats marching band react as they spot U.S. President Barack Obama upon his arrival at a campaign rally at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman holds the head of U.S. President Barack Obama as he greets supporters at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama greets supporters after speaking at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Supporters cheer U.S. President Barack Obama after speaking at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to the crowd as he arrives at a campaign rally at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. President Barack Obama shake hands at the conclusion of the final U.S. presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney hold up four fingers in reference to the number of days until the presidential election at a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporters listen to U.S. President Barack Obama talk at a campaign event at Austin Straubel Airport International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Supporters wait to hear former U.S. President Bill Clinton speak at the University of Wisconsin Waukesha as he campaigns for the Democratic Party in Waukesha November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney gets off his campaign plane in Richmond, Virginia November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney walks out to greet the overflow crowd after delivering a speech in West Allis, Wisconsin November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the overflow crowd after delivering a speech in West Allis, Wisconsin November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney gesture at a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the overflow crowd after delivering a speech in West Allis, Wisconsin November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama talks at a campaign event at Austin Straubel Airport International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. President Barack Obama waves at a campaign event at Cheyenne Sports Complex in Las Vegas, Nevada November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney waves to the crowd after delivering a speech near Milwaukee in West Allis, Wisconsin November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. President Barack Obama talks at a campaign event at Springfield High School in Ohio, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney are dead even on a national level but Obama holds a slight edge in three of the most hotly contested states in Tuesday's election, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Friday.

Obama leads Romney among likely voters by a margin of 3 percentage points in Virginia and 2 percentage points in Ohio and Florida, the online tracking poll found.

None of the polls indicates a clear lead for Obama because each falls within the survey's credibility interval, a tool used to account for statistical variation in Internet-based polls.

The two candidates are tied in Colorado, the tracking poll showed.

Nationwide, they are tied at 46 percent each. Neither candidate has held a clear lead in the four-day national tracking poll since early October.

But the national poll may be less relevant at this point because Tuesday's election will be won or lost in the eight or nine states that remain truly competitive.

Collectively, the state polls indicate that Obama holds a slight advantage in the state-by-state battle to rack up the 270 electoral votes needed to control the White House.

Voters seem to share this assessment. Regardless of who they personally support, some 52 percent said they expect Obama to emerge the victor in the election, while 32 said they thought Romney would win.

Because many of the largest states are considered a shoo-in for Obama, Romney needs to win most of the nine or so states that are considered to be truly competitive in the election.

Obama holds his greatest advantage in Virginia, a state that was considered reliably Republican until the 2008 election. Obama leads Romney 48 percent to 45 percent there, just within the poll's credibility margin of 3.4 percentage points.

Romney will have a hard time winning the White House if he does not carry Ohio. Obama leads there by 47 percent to 45 percent.

Romney until recently held a narrow advantage in Florida. Now Obama leads by 48 percent to 46 percent.

In Colorado, the two candidates are tied among likely voters at 46 percent each.

Among all registered voters, Romney leads in Colorado and Obama leads in the other three states.

Early voting playing a greater role this year than in previous races, and 27 percent of those surveyed nationwide said they had already cast their ballots. Obama led Romney among this group by 51 percent to 44 percent, a statistically significant margin.

In Colorado, 60 percent of those surveyed said they had already voted. Obama led this group by 51 percent to 43 percent.

Obama led Romney by 52 percent to 45 percent among early voters in Florida, where 38 percent said they had already cast their ballots.

One-third of those surveyed in Ohio said they had already voted, and Obama led by 59 percent to 35 percent.

Early voting is playing a less prominent role in Virginia, where only 10 percent said they had already cast their ballots. Obama led Romney by 51 percent to 45 percent, a statistically insignificant margin given the small sample size.

Democratic candidates led in the three states of the four states surveyed where a Senate seat was in play.

Democrat Tim Kaine led Republican George Allen by 47 percent to 44 percent in Virginia, while in Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown led Republican Josh Mandel by 50 percent to 42 percent. In Florida, Democratic Senator Bill Nelson led Republican Connie Mack by 53 percent to 41 percent.

