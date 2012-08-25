Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Powell, Ohio August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

TAMPA Republicans will delay the start of business at their national convention in Tampa by one day due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the Republican National Committee chairman said on Saturday.

Chairman Reince Priebus said in a statement that the convention would convene on Monday as scheduled but then immediately recess until Tuesday afternoon.

The convention is due to formally nominate Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan as presidential and vice presidential candidates to challenge Democratic President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden in the November 6 election.

"Due to the severe weather reports for the Tampa Bay area, the Republican National Convention is going to convene on Monday August 27th and then immediately recess until Tuesday afternoon, August 28th," Priebus told reporters in a telephone briefing.

"The Republican convention is going to take place," he said, adding that party officials were working with Florida state officials and emergency management to make sure they ensure the safety of everyone attending the convention.

A representative from the Romney campaign said they would adjust times and try to fit in as many speakers as possible in three days instead of the planned four-day event.

The convention will bring 50,000 visitors to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, home to well over 4 million people. But local authorities say they can handle the crowds and the approaching storm.

Many attendees booked earlier flights to be in place before any bad weather. Hotels said they were ready to shift party schedules or move outdoor events indoors.

The last Republican convention, in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2008 was also delayed by a day due to a storm. That year, Hurricane Gustav hit the Louisiana coast as the convention was set to get under way.

The party, still reeling from criticism of Republican President George W. Bush's handling of devastating Hurricane Katrina in 2005, rushed to delay the meeting out of respect for Gustav's victims.

(Reporting by Deborah Charles; editing by Christopher Wilson)