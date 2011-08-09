Republican presidential hopefuls converge on Iowa this week for a debate and a straw poll that could be a make-or-break test of strength for struggling candidates.

Here is a look at Republicans who are vying for the party nomination and the opportunity to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.

MITT ROMNEY

Romney, 64, who lost the nomination to John McCain in 2008, leads many polls of potential Republican candidates and is viewed as the party's early front-runner.

He declared his candidacy on June 2 after spending months creating a network of supporters and wealthy donors, particularly in early voting states including New Hampshire. In May, he raised $10.25 million in Las Vegas in a single day.

Romney, who co-founded private equity firm Bain Capital, has pushed his business experience as a way to attack Obama's handling of the U.S. economy. His fortune has been estimated at up to $250 million. Critics say he cut jobs as a corporate raider.

A former Massachusetts governor, Romney is also known for righting the scandal-plagued 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

A vulnerability of his candidacy is the healthcare plan he helped develop in Massachusetts that became a model for the 2010 Obama healthcare law that conservatives want to scrap. Romney has defended the state law while attacking the federal version. He has said he would repeal Obama's plan.

A Mormon, Romney might struggle to win support from evangelical Christians.

MICHELE BACHMANN

A leader of the Tea Party movement, Bachmann has joined the upper tier of candidates after a strong performance in the first major debate on June 13 in New Hampshire. She was only 1 point behind first-place Romney in a June 26 Iowa poll.

Bachmann, 55, is a former tax lawyer who is a conservative both fiscally and socially, and is strongly opposed to gay marriage and abortion.

In 2006, she became the first Republican woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota. Bachmann has been seen as someone who would benefit if Sarah Palin decided not to run, as the two are similar in politics and appeal to many of the same voters.

She is expected to do well at the caucuses in Iowa, where she was born and where conservatives are strong. But she might struggle in primaries in New Hampshire and Florida.

JON HUNTSMAN

He annoyed the White House by resigning in April as Obama's U.S. ambassador to China to consider whether to seek the Republican presidential nomination.

Like Romney, Huntsman, 51, has roots in Utah and is a Mormon. A former governor of Utah, he is a moderate, which may make it hard for him to win over conservatives who play a key role in the nominating process.

Huntsman's name recognition is low and his biggest immediate hurdle among Republican voters is his service to the Obama administration.

SARAH PALIN

Palin, 47, the party's vice presidential nominee in 2008, has not said whether she will run but told an interviewer that she expects to make a decision in August or September.

She has star power and can afford to enter the race relatively late because of her broad name recognition.

Palin made herself a millionaire with two books, the TV show "Sarah Palin's Alaska" and paid speaking engagements.

A leading voice in the conservative Tea Party movement, Palin enhanced her influence by campaigning for its candidates in the 2010 congressional elections.

Palin is not a favorite of establishment Republicans who fear her low approval ratings with the broader electorate could doom the party in a general election matchup with Obama.

TIM PAWLENTY

The former Minnesota governor was on John McCain's short list to be the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008.

"T-Paw" -- as he is known by supporters -- was a popular two-term governor in a swing state, giving him credibility as a Republican who can attract vital support from independents.

He won plaudits for eliminating a $4.3 billion state budget deficit without raising taxes. But critics say he used short-term patches to paper over budget holes and blame him for a multibillion-dollar deficit after he left office.

With his poll numbers low, he needs to do well in the Ames straw poll in Iowa this month or be written off as a second-tier candidate.

RICK PERRY

Perry, who has not declared his candidacy, could shake up the Republican field by energizing some in the Republican Party who are hungry for an alternative to Romney.

Political insiders say the Texas governor might rise quickly to the head of the pack as a candidate known for promoting job growth, staunch social conservative views and is popular within the Tea Party movement.

National Republican opinion polls already show Perry running second to Romney, with Bachmann his main challenger for conservative votes.

As a presidential candidate, the 61-year-old Perry would have the advantage of being the field's only Republican governor from the South, a powerful party stronghold.

But he faces challenges. One is the prospect for comparisons with another Republican Texas governor known for wearing cowboy boots: former President George W. Bush. Bush's lasting unpopularity with some voters could pose a hurdle in a general election.

Critics also say many of the jobs Perry claims credit for creating are low-wage. His record includes heavy cuts in education, low levels of public service and high numbers of people without health insurance.

NEWT GINGRICH

Leading members of Gingrich's campaign team resigned in June in a blow to his 2012 hopes.

The former speaker of the House, 68, was the main architect of the 1994 Republican congressional election victory and author of the "Contract with America" political manifesto. Gingrich ended his 20-year congressional career after Republican losses in 1998 elections.

He has tried to ease concerns among the religious right about his personal life. Gingrich is married to his third wife, with whom he had an affair while married to his second wife.

RICK SANTORUM

Santorum, 53, once a leading Senate Republican, was badly defeated in his 2006 re-election bid.

A favorite of social conservatives, he made a name for himself a decade ago by opposing abortion rights and gay marriage while backing welfare reform. He has campaigned hard to enhance his profile in early voting states.

RON PAUL

An anti-war Republican congressman from Texas who ran unsuccessfully for the party's 2008 nomination, libertarian Paul, 75, is known as "the intellectual godfather of the Tea Party."

His calls for steep cuts in the federal deficit and the size of government have moved to the mainstream of debate in Congress since last November when the fiscal conservative movement swept Republicans back into power in the House.

HERMAN CAIN

A radio talk show host and former chief executive officer of Godfather's Pizza, Cain, 65, was chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's board of directors and has never been elected to political office.