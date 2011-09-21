U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he talks about cutting the U.S. deficit by raising taxes from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON The Republican National Committee hauled in significantly more cash in August compared with Democrats, according to regulatory filings, although President Barack Obama's Democrats are still ahead for the year.

The RNC took in $8.2 million last month, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission this week, while the Democratic National Committee reported $5.4 million in receipts.

Obama and the DNC canceled several fundraisers for his 2012 re-election campaign in July, as negotiations with congressional Republicans over raising the U.S. debt limit consumed Washington.

It is unclear whether that affected the low August numbers.

Obama's popularity and voter opinions on his handling of the economy have been slumping in recent months, although approval ratings for Congress, split between the parties, are near historic lows.

Democrats, likely due to having Obama's star power, are ahead for the year, with $70 million in total receipts. Republicans have pulled in $52 million so far this year.

Obama, whose campaign broke records by raising about $750 million in 2008, may top $1 billion in his re-election bid.

His campaign has raised about $47 million so far this year.

Republicans hopefuls are further behind for the time being. Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney took in more than $18 million in the second quarter and front-runner Texas Governor Rick Perry has not yet reported figures, but he is expected to be competitive with Romney.

