NEW YORK The normally uptight Mitt Romney found himself on Friday pondering how best to answer the question, What do you wear to bed at night?

"I think the best answer is as little as possible," the Republican presidential candidate said.

There comes a time in every presidential campaign when a candidate faces light-hearted questions from morning television show hosts as a way to show a more personal side.

Thus Romney and his wife, Ann, were interviewed by Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan for ABC's "LIVE! with Kelly and Michael" show airing next Tuesday.

Things got interesting during the "Romney rapid-fire round" when the Romneys were asked to give quick replies to personal questions.

Ann revealed her guilty pleasure is doughnuts while her husband's answer was somewhat predictable: "Peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches and chocolate milk."

Asked what was her most embarrassing moment, Ann Romney had a doozy: the time she and her husband spent the night at the White House when George W. Bush was president and Ann decided to do some exploring.

Opening a door, she said she was shocked at what she found: "It was George Bush having a massage."

"He was covered up. I was so embarrassed that the next time I saw him I didn't know what to say. He looked at me and winked and said, 'I look pretty good, don't I?'" she said.

The Romneys' favorite TV show? ABC's "Modern Family."

Romney initially misfired when asked who he would like to play Ann in a movie about the Romneys.

"Gene Hackman," he said, having misheard the question and thinking he was supposed to say who he would want to play him.

He finally settled on Michelle Pfeiffer for the Ann Romney role after pointing out Hackman had dressed up as a woman in the movie, "Bird Cage."

And Romney showed some knowledge of popular culture.

"I'm kind of a Snooki fan. Look how tiny she's gotten - her spark-plug personality," he said.

Nicole Elizabeth "Snooki" Polizzi is a cast member on the MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" and recently had a baby.

As for pet peeves, Romney said Ann does not always squeeze the toothpaste tube from the bottom up and doesn't always put the cap back on.

Ann said her husband needs to look on the bright side more, will sometimes fret, "'This is a problem or that's a problem,' and I say let's keep looking at the good side."

"Who hogs the blankets?" Romney was asked.

"No question about that," he said. "That's Ann."

