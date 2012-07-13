Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney demanded President Barack Obama apologize for his campaign's attacks at him over whether he led a private equity firm when it outsourced U.S. jobs abroad.
"The president needs to take control of these people," Romney told ABC News, part of a flurry of television interviews he held to address allegations about his time at Bain Capital. "He ought to disavow it and reign in these people who are running out of control."
The Obama campaign has pointed to documents it says proves Romney was in fact in control of Bain during a three-year period after 1999 when jobs were outsourced. Romney said gave up his role in the company in 1999.
"He (Obama) sure as heck ought to say that he's sorry for the kinds of attacks that are coming from his team," Romney said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland; editing by Todd Eastham)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.