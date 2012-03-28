Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
LOS ANGELES Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will pick up the formal endorsement of former President George H.W. Bush during a visit to Houston on Thursday, a Romney campaign official said.
Bush, 87, who was U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, has spoken warmly of Romney during the campaign but had withheld a formal endorsement of the former Massachusetts governor.
"Mitt and Ann (Romney) are close friends with George and Barbara, and governor Romney is honored to have the president's support," a Romney campaign official said.
Bush's son, former president George W. Bush, has not endorsed a candidate in the Republican primary race, preferring to stay out of the contest to pick a challenger to Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.
The elder Bush's endorsement adds to a long list of establishment Republicans who are supporting Romney, whose struggles to persuade party conservatives to back his campaign have prolonged a nominating race in which he has long been seen as the favorite.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Vicki Allen)
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.