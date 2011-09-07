Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney, who had been the early front-runner in the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, has seen Texas Governor Rick Perry fly past him in public opinion polls in the last month.

Romney, 64, who lost to Senator John McCain in the 2008 Republican White House race, is taking part in Wednesday's debate of Republican candidates at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Here are some facts about Romney.

* His best-known achievement as governor was statewide healthcare reform that became a model for President Barack Obama's national policy. Romney has defended the state law while attacking Obama's federal version, a tricky balancing act. He has said he wants to repeal the law Obama signed last year.

* He is a fifth-generation Mormon whose forebears were involved in the U.S.-based religious movement from the mid-19th century. Romney spent 30 months in France as a Mormon missionary in the 1960s. His Mormon faith might hinder him among evangelical Christian voters who are most prevalent in the southern United States.

* Romney stepped in to rescue the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. He was tapped as president and CEO of the Olympics organizing committee in 1999 after the games were tarred by allegations of bribery by top officials and were far behind revenue benchmarks. He brought in a new management team, cut costs and boosted fund-raising. By most measures the games were regarded as a major success, and turned a tidy profit.

* Romney aimed squarely at the Republican center when he unveiled his economic program on September 6, proposing spending cuts and lower taxes and picking well-known party figures as advisers. He unveiled a 59-point economic plan in a speech in Nevada, promising to cut corporate taxes, reduce federal regulations and get tough with China.

* Originally a management consultant, Romney went on to head Bain Capital, a private equity firm that executed leveraged buyouts and corporate turnarounds, enabling him to amass a multimillion-dollar fortune. He did not take a salary as governor of Massachusetts or when running the Olympic Games.

* Romney's critics charge that he has remade himself as a social conservative, shifting positions on issues such as abortion, gay rights and gun control, to position himself for the Republican nomination after governing from the center in liberal Massachusetts.

* He grew up in Michigan, where his father, George Romney, was a three-term governor and an automobile executive. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Utah and later from Harvard University with a joint MBA/law degree.

* Romney and high-school sweetheart Ann, who married in 1969, have five sons and 16 grandchildren. They have homes in Belmont, Massachusetts; Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire; and La Jolla, California.

