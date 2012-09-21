Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and vice-presidential candidate U.S. Congressman Paul Ryan (R-WI) (R) wave goodbye to each other with their wives Ann (2nd L) and Janna (2nd R) at their sides, at the airport in Jacksonville,... REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LAS VEGAS Republican U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney is physically fit with no serious ongoing conditions and appears younger than his age, according to a letter from Romney's doctor released by the campaign on Friday.

"He is a vigorous man who takes excellent care of his personal physical health," said Randall Gaz, an endocrinologist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Gaz, Romney's personal physician since 1989, gave an endorsement not just of Romney's health but of his prospects in the November presidential election, where his patient will take on Democrat Barack Obama.

"There are no physical impairments that should interfere with his rigorous and demanding political career as the next president of the United States," Gaz said.

The Republican takes low-dose aspirin and 10 mg of the anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor each day but no other medications on a regular basis. He has a resting heart rate of 40 beats per minute, Gaz said.

An adult's normal resting heart rate ranges from 60 to 100 beats a minute, according to the Mayo Clinic. But for an athlete, the rate may be closer to 40 beats a minute.

"A lower heart rate at rest generally implies more efficient heart function and better cardiovascular fitness," the clinic says on its website.

Romney, a Mormon, does not drink or smoke. His doctor said he eats a high-fiber diet with abundant fruits and vegetables.

Romney's campaign released details of the health of Romney, 64, and his running mate, U.S. Representative Paul Ryan, 42.

Romney on Friday was holding a fundraiser for wealthy donors, including casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, at the Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, called Ryan's health excellent and praised his patient's "important preventative lifestyle choices" including vigorous exercise - including strength training - and a heart-healthy diet.

Ryan, whose father died from a heart attack at age 55, when young Ryan was 16, became a fitness fanatic in response and is known to maintain a grueling workout routine.

Monahan said Ryan, at 163 pounds, has a body mass index of 20.9, at the lower end of the healthy range for men.

