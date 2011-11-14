WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney took a verbal swing at President Barack Obama on Monday, saying that the Democrat and his allies have an "obsession" with attacking him.

Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, leads many polls in the race to challenge Obama in the 2012 presidential election.

As Romney's Republican rivals have faltered, he is seen as beginning to consolidate his hold on the party's nomination, spurring a war of words between the front-runner and the president.

"With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that President Obama and his Democrat allies are fixated more on Mitt Romney than on turning around our struggling economy ... We expect this obsession will grow," Andrea Saul, Romney's spokeswoman, said in a statement.

On Sunday, Obama attacked Romney for saying at a Republican debate on U.S. foreign policy that the president would not stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if he were re-elected.

"Is this an easy issue? No. Anybody who claims it is either politicking or doesn't know what they're talking about," Obama said in Hawaii at an Asia-Pacific summit.

In October, White House senior adviser David Plouffe accused Romney of having "no core" and lacking the conviction to be president.

Romney, who also ran for president in 2008, has been in first or second place in polls for months and enjoys by far the most campaign funds of the Republican field.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last weekend showed Romney has a growing lead in the race for the Republican nomination, and almost half of the party's voters expect him to be the nominee.

(This story is corrected to delete reference to a song in paragraph 5.)

(Reporting by Lily Kuo; Editing by Eric Beech)