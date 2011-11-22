Mitt Romney holds a campaign rally on the steps of City Hall in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney will kick off his television advertising campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday with a spot attacking President Barack Obama on the day Obama visits the early primary state.

Romney discussed the campaign's first paid television commercial ad in an interview broadcast on Fox News Channel's "Hannity" show on Monday.

"We'll put the ad up on Tuesday, the very day he comes to New Hampshire," Romney said, promising that the spot would juxtapose what Democrat Obama promised as a candidate, and his record as president.

"The contrast between what he said and what he did is so stark, people will recognize we really do need to have someone new lead this country," he said. "And then I, of course, described why I'm the right person for that responsibility.

Obama will be in New Hampshire to discuss jobs, a key issue in the 2012 campaign.

Romney's campaign has focused almost exclusively on Obama rather than on his various Republican rivals, who have surged and ebbed in opinion polls over the months.

The Obama re-election campaign has responded in kind, gearing up for a likely 2012 battle against Romney as the Republican nominee for president.

Rahm Emanuel, former Obama chief of staff and now mayor of Chicago, cited Romney 17 times in a speech at the Jefferson Jackson fundraising dinner in Chicago on Saturday, according to a transcript of his remarks.

"The last thing the White House wants is to run against Mitt Romney, which explains its obsessive focus on him and the deployment of President Obama's cronies to attack him," said Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul.

The former Massachusetts governor is running closely with former House speaker Newt Gingrich in many polls but in New Hampshire has been far ahead of the pack for most of the year.

New Hampshire holds its first-in-the-nation Republican primary on Jan 10. Romney has picked up the endorsement of the state's Republican U.S. senator and one of its two representatives in the past two days.

(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)