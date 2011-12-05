Women still favor Obama, but mothers less so
PARKER, Colo. Sarah Formato cuddled the whiny 3-year-old on her lap and cast her thoughts back to 2008, when she had voted for Barack Obama.
WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will pick up the endorsement of former Vice President Dan Quayle at an event in Arizona on Tuesday, a Romney campaign official said.
Quayle was vice president to Republican President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s. The former Indiana senator has a home in Arizona.
Romney has an event scheduled in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
WASHINGTON Since attorney Ted Cruz's victory in the Texas Republican primary for a Senate seat last week, Tea Party members across the country have been touting the strength of their conservative movement and its influence on the Republican Party.
CHICAGO President Barack Obama's re-election campaign has taken its digital infrastructure to the streets, arming its ground troops with mobile software that maps Democratic voters and canvassing strategies - and raising the blood pressure of privacy activists who worry about possible misuse.