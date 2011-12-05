Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney campaigns at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney will pick up the endorsement of former Vice President Dan Quayle at an event in Arizona on Tuesday, a Romney campaign official said.

Quayle was vice president to Republican President George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s. The former Indiana senator has a home in Arizona.

Romney has an event scheduled in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)