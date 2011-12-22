Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (R) is interviewed by Reuters Americas Editor Jim Gaines (L) and White House correspondent Steve Holland, on his campaign bus in Littleton, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

LITTLETON, New Hampshire - Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said on Thursday President Barack Obama's handling of the U.S. economy has fallen far short despite some signs of strength such as a drop in the U.S. unemployment rate to 8.6 percent from 9 percent.

"He now seems to think that 8 percent unemployment would be a great achievement. I'm sorry, 8 percent is an excessive number for unemployment in this country and returning to 8 percent does not suggest a highly successful presidency," Romney told Reuters in an interview aboard his campaign bus as it rolled through New Hampshire.

"This has been the longest recovery from recession that we've seen since (Depression-era President Herbert) Hoover and he has failed to get Americans back to work," he said.

Romney, a multi-millionaire former businessman, has made his experience in the private sector one of the main planks of his presidential bid. He says he knows much more than Obama about creating jobs.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll earlier this month found that Obama could be making a comeback of sorts as the economy shows signs of improvement and Republican candidates bloody each other in the fight for the nomination.

Romney also rejected Republican rival Newt Gingrich's challenge to a 90-minute debate, saying he would stick with the current regimen of debates.

Gingrich, stung by negative attack ads and sharp rhetoric from Romney, had urged the former Massachusetts governor to engage him in a 90-minute debate. Romney's attacks have helped tarnish Gingrich's campaign, knocking the former Speaker of the House out of the lead in Iowa, whose nominating caucuses on January 3 are the first contest in the 2012 presidential campaign.

"I'm going to debate in the normal debate process," Romney said.

Romney said he will face off against whoever is left standing if he is among the finalists in the race to determine which Republican will face President Barack Obama in next November's election.

"We've had 10 or 12 debates so far. Ultimately as this campaign goes on I expect the debate to narrow down to two or three people... If Newt and I are both finalists, we'll get the chance to do that. But right now I'm going to continue to show respect to the other candidates in the field, who by the ways are doing pretty well," he said.

"There's no guarantee that Newt and I are the last two standing. There are other strong candidates in this race and I will continue to respect them by continuing to debate with the rest of the field," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jim Gaines; editing by Anthony Boadle)